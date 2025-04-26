$195,226 guard commands attention with bold Caitlin Clark declaration: "Potentially be one of the best point guards to ever play"

Caitlin Clark took the WNBA by storm last season. She was a vote shy of winning the Rookie of the Year award unanimously and placed fourth in the MVP voting. Clark led the Indiana Fever to their first playoff appearance since 2016.

Ad

On Friday, Lexie Brown, who signed a two-year, $195.2K contract with the LA Sparks in 2024, had this to say about Clark:

“There was a lot of misconception about Caitlin Clark’s overall game. I think that people got so caught up in her scoring that they did not realize how good of a point guard she was in college. … People were so caught up with the logo 3s. … I always said, she could potentially be one of the best point guards to ever play in the WNBA. Everyone was like, ‘Shut up Lexie.’”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some considered Caitlin Clark a score-first guard coming into her rookie year. She obliterated the concept by leading the WNBA in assists with 8.4 dimes per game. Clark set the single season record with 337 assists, beating Alyssa Thomas’ 316 which was set in 2023.

With Clark running the show, the Fever ranked No. 2 in pace and third in offensive rating. Only the eventual champion New York Liberty and the Chelsea Gray-led Las Vegas Aces were more efficient on offense than Indiana.

Ad

Lexie Brown sees Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever contending for the championship

Lexie Brown, who was traded by the LA Sparks to the Seattle Storm in the offseason, sees a bright future for the Indiana Fever. The combo guard noted the importance of the veteran additions and the coaching change made by the Fever.

Brown added:

“Do I think that they’re a contender? Yes, I do.”

Ad

According to Brown, acquiring Natasha Howard and DeWanna Bonner was a huge boost to Caitlin Clark’s supporting cast. The veterans have the size, skills and experience to help carry the Indiana Fever offense. Brown also noted how the additions of Sophie Cunningham and Brianna Turner will elevate the team’s defense and energy.

Unlike Full Circle co-host Mariah Rose, Lexie Brown sees Clark and the Fever contending for the championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More