$195,226 star makes feelings clear on 'hating' vets joining forces with Caitlin Clark - "All wanted to go play with her"  

Storm's $195,226 star Lexie Brown is bullish on Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever's blockbuster offseason. Indiana added multiple veterans around the rookie star, with DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, Sophie Cunningham, Brianna Turner and Sydney Colson, all coming to town. Despite narratives that these veterans 'hated' Clark, they all joined her.

While hailing the Fever's work this offseason, Brown reflected on that narrative and pointed out why that was never the case. The Storm star said the players were 'pissed' about playing against her because of her qualities, but it never stopped them from wanting to play with the WNBA's rising phenom.

"I think all the noise from last year, obviously it's gonna be there, but you add a ton of veterans that supposedly were 'hating' on the rookies, but all wanted to go play with her. Like, they wasn't hating," Brown said on the Full Circle Podcast on Feb. 8.

"They was pissed that we had to chase her around all the time. But if you get the opportunity to play next to a player like that you're gonna take it."

Caitlin Clark and the 2024 rookies brought tremendous popularity to the WNBA. However, it also invited just as much criticism from inside and outside the league. Most players, especially veterans, were presumably unhappy with how the credit was passed on to the younger generation for the league's growth, and that's why players never wanted to join Clark or others.

However, Lexie Brown rejected that narrative with her opinion. The veterans joining Clark and the Fever prove a testament to that.

Lexie Brown names Caitlin Clark and Fever's best offseason signing

The Indiana Fever added many players, but for Lexie Brown, there's one player who stood out the most. Brown believes Natasha Howard was their marquee signing. The Storm star believes Howard's versatility as a two-way player has been forgotten while she was on the Dallas Wings. Brown also thinks she could be great alongside Caitlin Clark.

"Natasha Howard I think was their best signing," Brown said. "I think people forgot what type of player she was while she's been in Dallas. She's a great defensive player, she can go out and give you 30. She's a great screener, which is going to be very beneficial to Caitlin."

Natasha Howard is a former Defensive Player of the Year and a three-time champion. She's a handful to deal with in the frontcourt and one of the younger veterans at 33 years old. Caitlin Clark could use a screener like her to get more open shots or set Howard up for easy layups on the roll.

