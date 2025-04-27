$197,100 forward delivers strong message to Fever fans after joining Caitlin Clark and others ahead of training camp

Over the past week, fans have been seeing clips of Caitlin Clark and other Indiana Fever players getting ready for the 2025 WNBA season. While the rookies drafted by the Fever have been spotted in these clips, the team's veterans are starting to ramp up their preparations as well.

One of these veterans is Brazilian forward Damiris Dantas, who took to Instagram on Saturday to post a message that will get Fever fans hyped:

"We back," Dantas wrote in the caption of her IG story.

Damiris Dantas gets fans hyped on Instagram after joining Caitlin Clark and her other Fever teammates in training camp. Credit: Dantas/IG

Dantas, a 10-year WNBA veteran who joined the Fever last season, appears to be in the Fever practice facility at the moment the IG pic was taken. This indicates that the 6-foot-3 reserve player, who is on a two-year, $197,100 contract as per Spotrac, has joined Clark and her other teammates in training camp.

It will be interesting to see how Dantas fits in with the revamped Indiana roster, which added toughness through the acquisition of veterans as well as fresh legs via the WNBA Draft. In all likelihood, the 32-year-old will play the role of mentor to the team's youngsters.

On Friday, drafted players Makayla Timpson, Bree Hall, and Yvonne Ejim were featured in an IG clip that showed practice sessions involving the Fever's young blood and up-and-coming stars like Clark and Aliyah Boston:

From the looks of this clip, Dantas would slot in perfectly as a leader teaching fundamentals to the rookies. A highly accomplished player at the FIBA AmeriCup and Pan American Games, Dantas has plenty of basketball knowledge to offer.

Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston greet newly engaged Fever guard during practice session

While Clark and the rest of the Fever lineup are serious about maximizing their training camp, a lighthearted moment led to smiles and good cheers this past week.

On April 19, Fever guard Lexie Hull announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Will Matthiessen. Then, on Thursday, the Fever posted a clip of Clark and Boston surprising Hull with gifts during practice:

In the clip, Clark places a tiara on Hull's head in honor of her engagement. Both women, of course, are hoping that they'll be eligible to wear WNBA championship rings when all is said and done this season.

