2× NBA All-Star drops hyped reaction to Skylar Diggins-Smith putting in the work in Storm offseason

As the 2025 WNBA regular season inches closer, Skylar Diggins-Smith and the Seattle Storm have started preparations. Diggins-Smith put in the work on the court in a series of photos shared on Instagram and captioned, "Back at work," by the Storm on Thursday.

In one of the photos, she faced teammate Nneka Ogwumike, a six-time All-Star and former Most Valuable Player. In another photo, Diggins-Smith attempted a 3-pointer.

Fans were impressed by the zeal displayed by the 34-year-old in training, with two-time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas dropping a hyped reaction in the comments section:

"🏁🏁🏁"

2-time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas comments on Diggins-Smith's practice session (Image via Instagram/seattlestorm)

Since being selected as the third overall pick in the 2013 WNBA draft by the Tulsa Shock (now Dallas Wings), Diggins-Smith has come a long way in women's professional basketball. She was named the Most Improved Player in her sophomore year, and last year, she helped the Storm to a third-place finish in the West (25-15).

Even though their performance was far from the usual standards of the four-time WNBA champions, they still finished fifth overall in points per game (83.2). Skylar Diggins-Smith, on her part, averaged 15.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists.

Skylar Diggins-Smith was honored for her performances in the Unrivaled league

Skylar Diggins-Smith was one of the WNBA stars who took part in the inaugural season of the Unrivaled women's 3x3 basketball league this offseason. She was a member of Lunar Owls BC alongside Napheesa Collier, Cameron Brink, Courtney Williams, Allisha Gray and Shakira Austin.

The team had a good campaign, reaching the semifinals before losing to the eventual winners, Rose BC, led by Chicago Sky star Angel Reese. Skylar averaged 17.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 14 games. Her performances didn't go unnoticed either, as she was selected for the All-Unrivaled Second Team.

As the new WNBA season draws closer, Skylar and the Storm will hope to seize the momentum and put their best foot forward. Heading into her 12th season in the league, the six-time All-Star will also be looking to mount another challenge for a championship that has so far eluded her.

