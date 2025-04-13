2024 WNBA Draft Day Archives: Caitlin Clark picks $80,000,000 actor to play her in a biopic

The 2024 WNBA draft days gave fans some of the most memorable moments of the new WNBA stars, including Caitlin Clark. One such moment included the Rookie of the Year expressing her thoughts on the actor she would like to play her role in her biopic.

On the draft day, a reporter asked Caitlin Clark about the actor she would like to see play her character in her inevitable biopic. The Fever guard paused before naming the $80 million star as her first choice.

"That's tough... Anne Hathaway," Clark said.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Anne Hathaway has a net worth of $80 million. The American singer and actress is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood and is known for her special performances in "The Princess Diaries," "The Dark Knight Series," "The Intern" and more.

Hathaway is an established personality in her field and has won an Academy Award, a Golden Globe and a British Academy Film Award to cement herself as one of the finest actors in the modern age. If ever there is a Caitlin Clark biopic, Hathaway would be a great fit to play the role of the Fever guard.

Caitlin Clark reveals her honest thoughts on pursuing a golfing career

During this offseason, Caitlin Clark was often seen spending her time on a golf course. Seven months ago, the Indiana Fever guard had commented on pursuing golf as a professional career, which caught the media's attention.

However, on Saturday, Clark shed some light on the seriousness behind her statement during her appearance on the "Under the Umbrella" show presented by The Masters Tournament.

"I was joking around and people were like, 'Oh my gosh, maybe she's gonna do it,' And I'm like, no," Clark said.

The Fever guard revealed that she played "a ton" of golf during this offseason and felt fortunate for getting a chance to learn from professionals like Max Homa, Nelly Korda and John Rahm.

Caitlin Clark had an incredible run with the Fever in her rookie season. She turned around a bottom-table franchise and made them into a playoff team by helping the Fever grab their first playoff qualification since 2016. She led the league in assists, surpassing veterans like Alyssa Thomas and Natasha Cloud.

Although the Fever were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Connecticut Sun, the fans are hopeful for the team's future in the upcoming season.

