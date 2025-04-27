"2025 WNBA champs" - Fans excitedly react as Caitlin Clark & co. turn up to first Fever practice under HC Stephanie White

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever officially started training camp on Sunday with their first practice as a team under head coach Stephanie White. The Fever received plenty of reactions online, with some fans excited about the team's chances of winning a WNBA championship.

In a post on their social media accounts, the Fever uploaded a reel of their players arriving at the gym to play their first official practice under coach White. The team overhauled the roster, signing plenty of veterans and acquiring players via trade.

Clark, Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell, Lexie Hull and Damiris Dantas are the only remaining players from last season. The Fever also reshaped their front office to further build a contender around their superstar guard.

Fans online, especially members of the Indiana Fever fanbase, were hyped to see the team for training camp. Coach Stephanie White is one of the best in the WNBA, so it will be interesting to see how the roster gels before the start of the season in three weeks.

"2025 WNBA CHAMPIONS," a fan tweeted.

"Look at all the smiles!!!" one fan commented.

"Why is our squad so good? We are so stacked omg," another fan remarked.

"This is going to be an awesome season!" a fan claimed.

"This squad is different!! Let’s go," one fan wrote.

"This season is going to be ELECTRIC!" another fan predicted.

One of the things the Fever improved was the addition of veterans to the squad. DeWanna Bonner, Brianna Turner, Sydney Colson and Natasha Howard all have postseason experience, with seven WNBA championships between them.

Caitlin Clark and the team lacked the guidance last season, with Erica Wheeler providing experience for CC at a different level. Nevertheless, it's going to be an exciting campaign in Indianapolis, with the Fever having the fourth-best odds to win the title.

Caitlin Clark's return to Iowa to be nationally televised on ESPN

Caitlin Clark's return to Iowa to be nationally televised on ESPN. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Indiana Fever are set to play against the Brazil women's national team on May 4 as part of their preparations for the upcoming 2025 WNBA season. The game will be held at the Carver–Hawkeye Arena in Iowa, which marks Caitlin Clark's first game there since last year.

According to Andrew Marchand and Ben Pickman of The Athletic, ESPN will broadcast the game. It's going to be the first-ever nationally televised WNBA exhibition game, though it could get moved to ESPN2.

With the NBA playoffs ongoing, a Game 7 falling on May 4 will likely get the main network.

