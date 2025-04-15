The 2025 WNBA draft night outfits on the orange Carpet were nothing less than the Met Gala. From gowns and bodycon dresses to chic business attire, the event was full of eye-catching and head-turning fashion.
Here's a closer look at some of the best-dressed stars from the night.
2025 WNBA Draft Outfits: Ranking best-dressed star prospects on orange carpet
#5. Aneesah Morrow
The No. 7 overall pick by the Connecticut Sun, Aneesah Morrow, came dressed for the occasion. She went all-black with her outfit, as the LSU star wore a leather jacket over her leather gown dress. She added to the overall aesthetics with a pair of black sunglasses and a black leather purse
#4. Paige Bueckers
The No. 1 overall pick in the draft by the Dallas Wings arrived in sparkling business attire. Paige Bueckers looked stunning in a brown outfit with a matching pair of pants, blazer and vest while she carried a black leather back.
With a changed hairstyle and makeup, and the glittery androgynous dress, Bueckers carried it flawlessly.
#3. Hailey Van Lith
Hailey Van Lith's arrival on the orange carpet went viral online. The former TCU star and No. 11 overall pick by the Chicago Sky wore a bodycon black glittery mid-thigh dress for the occasion. With her hair side-styled, she turned heads in her sweetheart neckline dress.
Styled by Coach, Lith matched her dress with black heels and a black leather bag.
#2. Sonia Citron
Simple, classy and black never goes wrong, and Sonia Citron proved it on the orange carpet. The No. 3 overall pick by the Washington Mystics kept it all black and minimalist for her big day in New York. Citron wore a black tailored jacket with a deep neckline and slit matching skirt.
She completed her chic look with straight hair and white socks with a pair of black pumps.
#1. Kiki Iriafen
Kiki Iriafen was perhaps the showstopper of the night on the orange carpet. The No. 4 overall pick by the Mystics arrived in a floor-length gold gown dress with thigh length side slits and accents at the shoulders.
The overall look was even more accentuated by Iriafen's blonde hairstyle. She paired her look with golden heels and orange earrings.
2025 WNBA Draft Outfits: Honorable mentions
#1. Dominique Malonga
The No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA draft by the Seattle Storm, the French player sported a tailored jacket over a white shirt and a pair of black pants. In her long braids and chic sunglasses, Malonga flawlessly carried her look.
#2. Georgia Amoore
Georgia Amoore was styled by none other than Russell Westbrook. Amoore wore a leather skirt and a similar color jacket with white prints from Westbrook's Honor the Gift brand.
Her look was completed with a pair of white shoes and a white leather bag.
#3. Saniya Rivers
The No. 8 overall pick in the draft by the Connecticut Sun, Saniya Rivers went all-white for the night. She showed off her athletic build with an asymmetrical tailored jacket and matched it with matching color pants. Completing her look in red hair, she also held a bag that read, "the WNBA been poppin'."
#4. Sarah Ashlee Barker
Sarah Ashlee Barker, the No. 9 overall pick, is headed to Los Angeles. But that wasn't the only reason she had cameras focused on her. Barker arrived for the event in a gown, showing off her abs. Flaunting her blonde curls, Barker looked stunning in her full-sleeve bodycon dress.
