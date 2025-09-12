2025 WNBA Playoffs First-Round Schedule: Bracket, Dates, Time, TV Details and More

The 2025 WNBA playoffs bracket is set after the regular season concluded on Thursday. Heading into the final day, the Las Vegas Aces and Atlanta Dream were among the teams undecided on their seeding.

The Aces were third, but a 15th consecutive win to close the season over the LA Sparks saw them secure the second seed with a 30-14 record. They will face the Storm, while the Dream will lock horns with the Fever.

The Golden State Valkyries and Seattle Storm were also battling for the seventh seed. However, the Valkyries lost to the Minnesota Lynx on the final day and will face the league leaders in round one.

The other matchup remained as it is, with the Phoenix Mercury and New York Liberty squaring off. Despite the reigning champions' win over the Chicago Sky, they will be the road team in the first round after losing the tie-breaker with the Mercury.

Here's the full schedule, TV Details and more for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs first round.

2025 WNBA Playoffs First-Round Schedule

Day Date Away Home Game Time (ET) TV Sunday 9/14 Valkyries Lynx 1 1:00 PM ESPN Sunday 9/14 Fever Dream 1 3:00 PM ABC Sunday 9/14 Liberty Mercury 1 5:00 PM ESPN Sunday 9/14 Storm Aces 1 10:00 PM ESPN Tuesday 9/16 Dream Fever 2 7:30 PM ESPN Tuesday 9/16 Aces Storm 2 9:30 PM ESPN Wednesday 9/17 Mercury Liberty 2 8:00 PM ESPN Wednesday 9/17 Lynx Valkyries 2 10:00 PM ESPN Thursday 9/18 Fever Dream 3* TBD ESPN2 Thursday 9/18 Storm Aces 3* TBD ESPN2 Friday 9/19 Valkyries Lynx 3* TBD ESPN2 Friday 9/19 Liberty Mercury 3* TBD ESPN2

Minnesota Lynx odds-on favorite, Indiana Fever massive underdogs to win 2025 WNBA title

The Minnesota Lynx are the WNBA title favorites with +105 odds, as per the latest release by the league's website. The Lynx finished the season with a 34-10 record after storming past the Golden State Valkyries with a 72-53 win on Thursday. They had four more wins than the next two best teams, the Las Vegas Aces and the Atlanta Dream, who recorded 30 wins each.

Meanwhile, last year's champions, the New York Liberty, remain among the favorites with +350 odds, tied with the Aces, the 2023 winners. The Liberty and Aces saw massive ups and downs, but their playoff pedigree has kept them in the top three of the oddsmakers' books to win the 2025 title.

The pecking order, the rest of the way, is as follows:

Dream +800

Mercury +1600

Storm +4000

Valkyries +12500

Fever +20000

The Indiana Fever finished sixth but have the worst odds to begin the playoffs because of Caitlin Clark's absence. They are also missing Sophie Cunningham, Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald, who are all out for the season.

Nevertheless, they have dodged the chance of facing the Minnesota Lynx, Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty in round one, so they still have a shot at advancing to the semis.

