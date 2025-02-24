$215,000 star reveals advice she received from Tamika Catchings as stint with Caitlin Clark's Fever beckons: "Everything just stuck with me"

The Indiana Fever added Natasha Howard in the offseason to help Caitlin Clark carry the team to WNBA championship glory. Howard, who began her career in Indiana playing alongside Fever great Tamika Catchings, hopes to impart her knowledge to the young and emerging team. The three-time champion's extensive postseason experience could be crucial for the Fever after an early playoff exit in 2024.

Ad

In an interview with the Indy Star, the 2018 Most Improved Player had this to say about the veteran coming to help the young team:

“What Tamika told me is to work hard, practice how you play, and everything just stuck with me. And on top of that, she also told me to just be patient. Like, be patient, then just let the game come to you and just have fun.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Fever made Natasha Howard, who signed a $214,666 deal this month, the No. 5 pick in the 2014 WNBA draft. She spent her first two seasons in the pros learning from Tamika Catchings, who would retire after the 2016 season. Howard is expected to be a key part of the supporting cast around Caitlin Clark and a mentor to the young core.

Last year, the Indiana Fever made the playoffs for the first time since Catchings’ final year in the WNBA. The inexperienced team, however, was exposed by the playoff-scarred Connecticut Sun in the playoffs. Natasha Howard should be a boost to the team, particularly if it makes another postseason appearance.

Ad

The Indiana Fever accomplished what they wanted to do in the offseason to bolster Caitlin Clark’s supporting cast

Roughly a month after losing 2-0 to the Connecticut Sun in the playoffs, the Indiana Fever dismissed Christie Sides. The revamped front office led by team president Kelly Krauskopf and general manager Amber Cox promptly hired the coach who sent the Fever home. They brought back Indiana basketball legend Stephanie White.

Ad

After acquiring White, the executives began working on the supporting cast around Caitlin Clark. Cox had this to say about what they intended to do:

“I think it was Day 1 when I got this job, Kelly and I were on the phone, and we had two things on our to-do list: re-sign Kelsey Mitchell and bring back Natasha Howard.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Fever accomplished both in the offseason. Mitchell, previously an unrestricted free agent, signed a one-year, $249K deal. Howard followed suit with a $214K contract.

The Indy front office did not just stop with Mitchell and Howard. They added DeWanna Bonner, Caitlin Clark’s primary defender during the 2024 Sun-Fever series. Cox also added Sophie Cunningham, Sydney Colson and Brianna Turner to bolster the roster.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback