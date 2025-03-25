$215,000 WNBA star reacts as Victor Wembanyama’s sister and brother slay all-black looks in latest shoot

WNBA star Satou Sabally reacted to Victor Wembanyama's sister Eve Wembanyama's Instagram post on Monday which featured the brother-sister duo's all-black looks in their latest shoot. The guard, who will earn $215,000 in the 2025 WNBA season per Spotrac, took to the comment section of the post to share her reaction, which Eve replied to with a heart emoji.

Ad

"Squad 😮‍💨😮‍💨" Sabally commented on the post.

Satou Sabally reacts to Eve Wembanyama's Instagram post (Image: eve_wemba IG)

Ad

Trending

Eve is the oldest among the three Wembanyama siblings and is also a basketball star. However, unlike her younger brother, the 6-foot-1 forward's expertise is in the FIBA 3x3 scene. She represented France in the Champions Cup earlier this month.

Ad

Eve Wembanyama also plays 5x5 basketball for the USO Mondeville, serving as a small forward. At 23 years old, she may also be eyeing the WNBA stage. However, she'll have to significantly improve her game to make a case for her inclusion in the best women’s basketball league in the world.

Meanwhile, Victor Wembanyama is out for the 2024-25 NBA season due to deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder.

Victor Wembanyama set to make NBA history despite missing chunk of the season

Despite being out of action since the All-Star break, Victor Wembanyama racked up such incredible numbers that he might still make NBA history. In the 46 games he played in his second season in the NBA, the San Antonio Spurs star recorded 1116 points, 506 rebounds, and 176 blocks to lead the team in all three stats.

Ad

Jeremy Sochan follows Wembanyama in rebounds, trailing him by 173, while Devin Vassell is 143 blocks behind him to occupy the second spot. With 12 games remaining in the regular season, it seems unlikely that Sochan or Vassell could overtake Wembanayama in these stats.

Meanwhile, Stephon Castle is 149 points behind Wembanyama's point total and may overtake the 7-foot-4 center in the stat considering he is averaging 14.0 points per game. However, if Castle fails to do so, it would be the first time in NBA history that a player leads their team in three major stats while missing a huge chunk of the season.

In the absence of Victor Wemabanyama, the San Antonio Spurs stand third-last in the Western Conference with a 31-39 record. However, they still have a chance at making the postseason as they are just three games behind the final play-in tournament spot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback