$226,668 star candidly speaks out after getting roughed up by Angel Reese with physical play: "yall can laugh tho long as I wake up walking"

The Unrivaled game between Rose BC and Lunar Owls on Friday was a hard-fought, physical matchup between two top teams. At one point, Angel Reese brought her physicality into the game, getting involved in several chippy moments with Shakira Austin. After scoring a bucket over Austin, Reese fired off some words and then bumped into her as tensions began to rise.

A few minutes later, Reese scored again over Austin, using her physicality to seemingly push the Lunar Owls star to the floor. Shakira Austin, who is on a three-year, $226,668 contract with the Washington Mystics, took a hard fall and remained on the court, visibly in pain.

Following the game, the young center went to X (formerly Twitter) to candidly react to the physicality she experienced from Angel Reese.

"A year ago I would’ve been hurt off that fall I took tonight, wish ts was a joke lmaoooo yall can laugh tho long as I wake up walking straight," Austin wrote.

Meanwhile, Austin came off the bench for the Lunar Owls and put on an outstanding performance, playing a key role in her team's 66-56 victory. She finished with 17 points, shooting an efficient 8 of 10 from the floor and also grabbed six rebounds.

Fans react to Angel Reese's physical play on Shakira Austin

The video of Angel Reese's physical play on Shakira Austin instantly went viral on social. Fans dropped candid reactions and made their feelings known on the incident.

"She was doing slick crap all night. Angel did right to leave her on the floor balled up," a fan commented.

"Bra this is scary she finished Df out tht I smell a sophomore leap," commented another fan.

"Angel really hates Austin girl lmao. She was way too physical w/ her damn. Shit was personal," a user wrote.

"Phee and Shakira were too physical on Angel tonight, and she gave them a tip of their medicine," wrote another user.

Meanwhile, Austin's Lunar Owls and Reese's Rose BC are the first two teams to secure playoff spots. The Owls have also clinched the top seed and there is growing excitement among fans as they eagerly anticipate a head-to-head matchup between these two teams in the playoffs.

