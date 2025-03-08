Angel Reese threatens WNBA with bold remark targeted toward Cathy Engelbert: "If y’all don’t give us what we want, we sitting out"

Angel Reese didn’t hold back, delivering a powerful message to WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. During the latest episode of the "Unapologetically Angel" podcast released on Friday, Reese sat down with WNBA star DiJonai Carrington. In one segment, the two athletes made their demands for women's sports clear.

Reese took the conversation to another level with a bold statement aimed directly at the WNBA commissioner. The Chicago Sky star declared that if she and her peers are not compensated fairly, they will choose to sit out and skip playing in the WNBA.

"Yeah, the CBA is coming up I can't wait," Reese said. "We deserve more. Everybody. But we gotta face the consequences. But the women coming in, not this year but next year, the ones coming in this year will still be on the rookie contract.

"The ones that a year after, they going to get more. They probably be making more than us. I'm hurt. I got to get in the meetings because I'm hearing like, If y’all don’t give us what we want, we sitting out."

Angel Reese's remarks come during ongoing negotiations between the WNBA and the Women's National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) regarding the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). As part of these discussions, WNBA players are pushing for increased salaries, along with several other key demands.

Angel Reese echoes Natasha Cloud's sentiments

Angel Reese's comments follow just days after veteran point guard Natasha Cloud openly addressed the issue of WNBA players' compensation. Cloud emphasized that players need to be paid fairly now, with no further delays.

"We want our munyon (money) and we want it now...we've grown so much but there's so much room to grow...just prioritizing players...making it a players league...all those things really matter when you're trying to get a business to grow," Cloud said.

The 2025 WNBA season is set to tip off on May 16. It will be interesting to see if the WNBPA and the WNBA reach an agreement before the season begins.

