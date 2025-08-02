$227,657 Wings newcomer shakes Sophie Cunningham with nasty crossover

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 02, 2025 03:49 GMT
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings - Source: Imagn
$227,657 Wings newcomer shakes Sophie Cunningham [L] with nasty crossover. [photo: Imagn]

Sophie Cunningham and the Caitlin Clark-less Indiana Fever faced the Dallas Wings on Friday inside the packed American Airlines Center in Dallas. Without Clark, the WNBA’s biggest draw, multiple players stepped up to entertain the fans. Wings rookie Aziaha James had some fans on their feet after shaking off Cunningham late in the second quarter.

Ad

James, who signed a three-year, $227,657 contract in April, eluded the pesky defense of Cunningham to score. The former NC State point guard pushed off to get separation before snatching the ball back with a crossover. Once Cunningham bit on the fake, James promptly went past her for a lefty layup.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The basket from James cut the Fever’s lead to 38-34 before Natasha Howard answered with three straight points. Indiana fended off the Dallas Wings to lead 48-42 at halftime. James, who came off the bench, contributed four points and one rebound in the second frame.

Aziaha James finished with nine points and two rebounds. The rookie was a ball of energy on both ends of the floor every time she took the court. James was one of only three Wings players with a net positive rating against the Fever.

Ad

Sophie Cunningham helps Indiana Fever roll to fourth straight win

Sophie Cunningham took only five shots, making three of them against the Dallas Wings. What did not show on the stats was her energy, hustle and defense, which helped turn the game around for the Indiana Fever in the third quarter.

Without Caitlin Clark, Fever coach Stephanie White got solid contributions from across the roster. Aliyah Boston and Natasha Howard combined for 23 points, 27 rebounds, 10 assists and five steals. All-Star guard Kelsey Mitchell scored a game-high 23 points and added three rebounds and three assists. Aari McDonald, taking over point guard duties for Clark, delivered 15 points, six assists and four rebounds.

Ad

The win was the fourth straight for the Fever, their best this season. They also improved to 8-7 without the All-Star team captain. Indiana now holds a 16-12 win-loss mark for the No. 6 seed. Sophie Cunningham and Co. continue their four-game road trip with a showdown against the Storm in Seattle on Sunday.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications