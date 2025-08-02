$227,657 Wings newcomer shakes Sophie Cunningham with nasty crossover

Sophie Cunningham and the Caitlin Clark-less Indiana Fever faced the Dallas Wings on Friday inside the packed American Airlines Center in Dallas. Without Clark, the WNBA’s biggest draw, multiple players stepped up to entertain the fans. Wings rookie Aziaha James had some fans on their feet after shaking off Cunningham late in the second quarter.James, who signed a three-year, $227,657 contract in April, eluded the pesky defense of Cunningham to score. The former NC State point guard pushed off to get separation before snatching the ball back with a crossover. Once Cunningham bit on the fake, James promptly went past her for a lefty layup.The basket from James cut the Fever’s lead to 38-34 before Natasha Howard answered with three straight points. Indiana fended off the Dallas Wings to lead 48-42 at halftime. James, who came off the bench, contributed four points and one rebound in the second frame.Aziaha James finished with nine points and two rebounds. The rookie was a ball of energy on both ends of the floor every time she took the court. James was one of only three Wings players with a net positive rating against the Fever.Sophie Cunningham helps Indiana Fever roll to fourth straight winSophie Cunningham took only five shots, making three of them against the Dallas Wings. What did not show on the stats was her energy, hustle and defense, which helped turn the game around for the Indiana Fever in the third quarter.Without Caitlin Clark, Fever coach Stephanie White got solid contributions from across the roster. Aliyah Boston and Natasha Howard combined for 23 points, 27 rebounds, 10 assists and five steals. All-Star guard Kelsey Mitchell scored a game-high 23 points and added three rebounds and three assists. Aari McDonald, taking over point guard duties for Clark, delivered 15 points, six assists and four rebounds.The win was the fourth straight for the Fever, their best this season. They also improved to 8-7 without the All-Star team captain. Indiana now holds a 16-12 win-loss mark for the No. 6 seed. Sophie Cunningham and Co. continue their four-game road trip with a showdown against the Storm in Seattle on Sunday.