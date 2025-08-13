"2nd or 3rd person that said sum like this": WNBA fans react as Alysha Clark leaves Storm with same complaint as Jewell Lloyd

On Monday, three-time WNBA champion Alysha Clark was traded to the Washington Mystics without any explanation. This move stirred the speculation pot about something being wrong in Seattle, as in the last two years, two of their biggest-name players had requested a trade from the franchise.On Tuesday, Christian from &quot;Off The Record&quot; provided insights on Clark's trade situation. He revealed that altercations with teammates in the locker room contributed to Clark's decision to request a move.The fans were left baffled with the revelation as they flooded social media with their opinions on the background happenings in Seattle.&quot;This like the 2nd or 3rd person that said sum like this,&quot; one fan said._. L☹︎VE @prdxq4LINKThis like the 2nd or 3rd person that said sum like this&quot;Who’s the poison? Bc Yueru had the same complaint,&quot; another fan said while refrencing another former Storm player who had requested a way out.&quot;This says a lot without saying anything because AC doesn't seem like a player to would cause problems or bring drama,&quot; another fan said.Another set of fans blamed Skylar Diggins-Smith for the veteran forward's departure.&quot;Diggins is def stirring the pot 🫢&quot; one fan said.&quot;Skylar needs to look in a damn mirror. Most inconsistent player on that roster,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Every team that SD is on there's issues. Tired of ppl glossing over her toxicity,&quot; another fan said.Clark's trade request is not the first time a player has decided to move from Seattle due to locker room issues. Jewell Loyd made similar complaints in 2024, which led to an investigation into the franchise.However, the league found inconclusive results, and the case was shut down. Later, Loyd was traded to the Las Vegas Aces. Li Yueru also requested a trade from the Storm in June, and she was shipped to the Wings the same month.Alysha Clark loves 'Carefree Spirit' in WashingtonAlysha Clark has had a Hall of Fame-level career in the WNBA. Drafted in 2010, the veteran forward has won three rings, two with Seattle and one with Las Vegas.Although the timing of her trade request was quite abrupt, the veteran forward is excited to join the Mystics. On Tuesday, she spoke with 7News about her initial experience in D.C. and the young squad.&quot;They play so carefree,&quot; she said. &quot;I've been in high-pressure situations for the last, however, many years because you're competing for championships, that's what you want to do. And there was a balance of playing free, but you're here to get a job done, and this is what we need to do, to execute and make sure t's like they have this Carefree Spirit about them.&quot;Clark has already played two games with her new squad. She started both games from the bench and is expected to do the same for the rest of the season. Her next game is against the Golden State Valkyries on Wednesday.