"2nd Team All WNBA": Fans pumped for Sonia Citron as rookie sinks Caitlin Clark-less Fever with 12 points in 4th quarter

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 16, 2025 02:43 GMT
Sonia Citron carried the Washington Mystics to an 88-84 win over the Indiana Fever, who played their 12th straight game without Caitlin Clark.

Sonia Citron carried the Washington Mystics to an 88-84 win over the Indiana Fever, who played their 12th straight game without Caitlin Clark. The Mystics' rookie put on a show in the fourth quarter, scoring 12 of her 21 points. Citron went 3-for-3, including 2-for-2 from deep, and made 4 of 4 free-throw attempts.

Fans promptly reacted to her impressive performance:

“2nd Team All WNBA.”
One fan said:

Another fan added:

One more fan continued:

Another fan said:

Sonia Citron and fellow rookie Kiki Iriafen kept the Mystics within striking distance in the first three quarters. They began to pull away in the fourth quarter before the Indiana Fever, behind Aliyah Boston, made the game interesting. Citron’s timely shots and Jade Melbourne’s crucial free throws eventually pushed the Mystics to a come-from-behind win.

The Mystics have become Citron’s team since Washington traded Brittney Sykes to the Seattle Storm early this month. Without their leading scorer, the rookie has become the No. 1 option on offense. With more opportunities, Citron has also become a more reliable playmaker.

The Indiana Fever made Citron the focal point of their defense. Lexie Hull and Sophie Cunningham, Indiana’s best perimeter defenders, often spent their time shadowing the rookie. Despite the attention, the No. 3 pick of the 2025 WNBA draft continued to stand out. Citron was at her best when the Mystics needed somebody to carry the team in the fourth quarter.

Sonia Citron has carried the Mystics in August

The Washington Mystics gave the keys to the offense to Sonia Citron after trading Brittney Sykes. Following the trade, Citron has averaged 18.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. The former Notre Dame star is shooting 50.0%, including 46.9% from behind the arc.

The Mystics are 1-3 after the Sykes trade, but rookies Citron and Kiki Iriafen have blossomed with bigger roles. Citron, in particular, has arguably become their best two-way player. She showed against the Fever that she is also built for the clutch moments.

Washington lost an All-Star and a perennial All-WNBA Defense team member in Sykes. So far, Sonia Citron has filled up the slack on both ends of the floor.

