2x WNBA Champion reacts to Caitlin Clark's draft day confession in resurfaced video

Caitlin Clark came into the 2024 WNBA season as one of the most hyped prospects in WNBA history. After Clark's phenomenal college career at the University of Iowa, Clark was drafted as the first overall in the 2024 WNBA draft to the Indiana Fever. Clark ultimately lived up to the hype in her first year as she was named WNBA Rookie of the Year and made an All-WNBA team.

On Sunday, the WNBA released a video compilation of some of Clark's best passing highlights from her first year in the league. The video referenced a draft day press conference Clark had where she said she feels her passing and playmaking skills are among the most overlooked aspects of her game:

Two-time WNBA champion and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Lisa Leslie took notice of the video and highlight package and left her reaction to the post in the comment section of the video:

Lisa Leslie shows her support for Caitlin Clark in the comment section of the WNBA's post (Image via Instagram @wnba)

"Can't wait to see @caitlinclark22 back on the floor! I love it"

Caitlin Clark will have lots of WNBA fans tuning in this season to see how she tops her record-breaking rookie campaign. She'll also have one of the greatest women's basketball players ever in Leslie, tuned in, cheering her on.

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever to have 41 out of 44 WNBA games be nationally televised

Caitlin Clark's superstardom has made the Indiana Fever must-see TV. The Fever announced that they will be nationally televised for 41 of their 44 games in the 2025 WNBA season, largely due to Clark's success and the general fans' desire to watch her play. After drafting the former Rookie of the Year last season, the Fever set franchise records for attendance and viewership, becoming one of the league's most popular teams.

The 41 nationally televised games are records for both the Indiana Fever franchise and any WNBA team in a single season. It exceeds the number of nationally televised games for any NBA team this season, despite the WNBA playing nearly half as many games.

Caitlin Clark has increased viewership and overall interest around the WNBA more than anyone before her and has the potential to be one of the biggest athletes globally. The world will be watching as she looks to build on her record-breaking rookie season.

