3 glaring issues facing Indiana Fever exposed by Washington Mystics in Caitlin Clark's absence

Missing star guard Caitlin Clark, the Indiana Fever couldn’t hold off the Washington Mystics on Wednesday, falling 83–77. The loss dropped Indiana to 2–3, while Washington climbed to 3–3.
Clark was ruled out for two weeks due to a left quadriceps strain.
Veteran DeWanna Bonner paced the Fever with 21 points, while Sydney Colson, filling in as starting point guard, contributed four points and three assists in just under 31 minutes.
The Mystics were powered by standout rookies Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron, who teamed up for 29 points and 15 rebounds.
Here are three key weaknesses the Mystics exposed in the Fever’s game.
#1. Fever struggled to create quality shots
Clark is the centerpiece of Indiana’s offense, handling most of the creation and shot-making duties. Without her, the Fever’s shooting regressed. They hit just 39.7% of their shots (below their season average of 45.0%) and 23.8% from 3 (down from 32.4%).
Offseason acquisitions like Bonner, Colson, Sophie Cunningham and Natasha Howard were expected to elevate the offense, but without Clark, the team has struggled to generate rhythm and high-percentage looks.
#2. Ball movement stagnated without Clark
Before her injury, Clark was leading the WNBA with 9.3 assists per game. Her combination of vision and gravity as a scorer helped open up Indiana’s offense.
The Fever averaged 19.6 assists through their first four games. But on Wednesday, they managed just 15, with no player registering more than four. Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell led in that category.
Colson and Cunningham must step up as floor leaders in Clark’s absence — these minutes are a test of their playmaking and ability to stabilize the offense moving forward.
#3. Defensive lapses proved costly
Indiana allowed 48 points in the paint, with their interior defense routinely exposed. Bigs Aliyah Boston and Damiris Dantas each picked up five fouls, struggling to protect the rim without giving up free throws.
Coach Stephanie White will need to fine-tune both defensive rotations and offensive structure during Clark’s absence. The Fever have depth, and this stretch is a chance to strengthen the team around their franchise player.