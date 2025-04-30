3 Indiana Fever players to watch out for in 2025 WNBA preseason

The Indiana Fever is one of the more interesting teams this season as the franchise has completely retooled after a successful playoff season last year. The Fever brought in a new coach and changed out all but five players.
All of the changes will make training camp and preseason even more important for the Fever as they get set to open preseason on Saturday against the Washington Mystics.
Here are three Fever players to watch out for during the preseason.
Sophie Cunningham
Sophie Cunningham is an interesting piece to the Indiana Fever roster. The guard was acquired by the Fever in the offseason in a trade with the Phoenix Mercury, where she has spent the last six years of her career.
Cunningham has been an energy player wherever she has been, as she often comes into a game and lifts the effort and energy on the court. She averaged 8.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes per game last year.
Kelsey Mitchell and Caitlin Clark will remain the team's starting guards, but Cunningham will fall back into the role of providing a spark once she enters the game as one of the first players off the bench.
Aliyah Boston
Aliyah Boston has had a successful start to her career as she has earned both WNBA All-Star honors and Rookie of the Year while averaging 14.2 ppg and 8.6 rpg.
However, as she enters year three, Boston's role in Indiana will be much different as head coach Stephanie White plans to run the offense through Boston in a similar way to how Nikola Jokic is used with the Denver Nuggets.
The goal is to use Boston's passing ability out of the post and to limit her time banging in the paint, going one-on-one with the rest of the league's centers. The preseason will be the first look at the Fever's new offense.
Bree Hall
The Indiana Fever selected South Carolina's Bree Hall with the 20th pick in the 2025 WNBA draft. As one of the three draft picks entering training camp, the preseason will be important to see if Hall's college ability can translate quickly to the professional game.
Hall is not a high-volume scorer, but she makes her money on the defensive end of the ball. While at South Carolina, she helped lead the Gamecocks to two championships and three title game appearances as the best on-ball defender on the team.
The Indiana Fever proved last season that the team can score with anyone in the league, but struggled on the defensive side of the ball. Entering this season, the main goal is to improve the defensive end, which can play in favor of Bree Hall in the preseason as she hopes to make the roster.