3 Indiana Fever players to watch out for in 2025 WNBA preseason

The Indiana Fever is one of the more interesting teams this season as the franchise has completely retooled after a successful playoff season last year. The Fever brought in a new coach and changed out all but five players.

Ad

All of the changes will make training camp and preseason even more important for the Fever as they get set to open preseason on Saturday against the Washington Mystics.

Here are three Fever players to watch out for during the preseason.

Sophie Cunningham

Atlanta Dream v Phoenix Mercury - Source: Getty

Sophie Cunningham is an interesting piece to the Indiana Fever roster. The guard was acquired by the Fever in the offseason in a trade with the Phoenix Mercury, where she has spent the last six years of her career.

Ad

Trending

Cunningham has been an energy player wherever she has been, as she often comes into a game and lifts the effort and energy on the court. She averaged 8.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes per game last year.

Kelsey Mitchell and Caitlin Clark will remain the team's starting guards, but Cunningham will fall back into the role of providing a spark once she enters the game as one of the first players off the bench.

Ad

Aliyah Boston

Minnesota Lynx v Indiana Fever - Source: Getty

Aliyah Boston has had a successful start to her career as she has earned both WNBA All-Star honors and Rookie of the Year while averaging 14.2 ppg and 8.6 rpg.

Ad

However, as she enters year three, Boston's role in Indiana will be much different as head coach Stephanie White plans to run the offense through Boston in a similar way to how Nikola Jokic is used with the Denver Nuggets.

The goal is to use Boston's passing ability out of the post and to limit her time banging in the paint, going one-on-one with the rest of the league's centers. The preseason will be the first look at the Fever's new offense.

Ad

Bree Hall

University of South Carolina vs University of Connecticut, 2025 NCAA Women's National Championship - Source: Getty

The Indiana Fever selected South Carolina's Bree Hall with the 20th pick in the 2025 WNBA draft. As one of the three draft picks entering training camp, the preseason will be important to see if Hall's college ability can translate quickly to the professional game.

Ad

Hall is not a high-volume scorer, but she makes her money on the defensive end of the ball. While at South Carolina, she helped lead the Gamecocks to two championships and three title game appearances as the best on-ball defender on the team.

The Indiana Fever proved last season that the team can score with anyone in the league, but struggled on the defensive side of the ball. Entering this season, the main goal is to improve the defensive end, which can play in favor of Bree Hall in the preseason as she hopes to make the roster.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Serenity J. Bishop Serenity Bishop is a WNBA Expert and Correspondent at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field.



He is originally from Long Island and moved to Connecticut shortly after graduating from Temple University with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism. Serenity began his career covering high school sports before advancing to cover UConn Basketball and the WNBA.



Serenity's favorite team is the LA Lakers because he is a massive Lebron James fan. Aside from James, Serenity's favorite basketball names are Allen Iverson, Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade and Tracy McGrady. Those five players made him fall in love with the game.



Serenity is the youngest of five siblings and enjoys watching sports, reading about history, traveling and watching Marvel movies. Know More