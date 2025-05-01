3-point specialist Lucy Olsen reveals the reason behind her jersey number at Iowa as successor to Caitlin Clark

Former Iowa Hawkeyes star and Washington Mystics' newest rookie Lucy Olsen revealed the story behind her college jersey number. During Mystics' media day on Tuesday, Olsen sat down with Craig Hoffman from the Hoffman Show to answer a few questions about her draft experience and her college career.

During the interview's final segment, Hoffman asked Olsen about the story behind her jersey number. The former Hawkeyes guard wore the number "33" in her last season for her college team. The Mystics' rookie said:

"I'm usually number three, but last year, Sydney and falter had it when I came into Iowa. So I just put two threes," Olsen said. "I've just been three my whole life." (6:30)

The show's host ended the segment by complimenting Olsen for her shooting abilities. He said she is known for making threes and twos on the court, so her number fits her on-court nature.

Lucy Olsen carried over her college jersey number to her professional career. During the interview, she wore a "33" numbered Mystics jersey and even pointed to it while answering.

Olsen took the helm at the Hawkeyes as Caitlin Clark's successor after the Fever guard left in 2024 to join the WNBA. She had a great individual run in her final college season, averaging 15.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game and led her team to a second-round finish in the NCAA Tournament.

Mystics head coach Sydney Johnson shares his honest thoughts on Lucy Olsen

The WNBA teams have started preseason training camps to prepare for the upcoming season. This is a great opportunity for the players and rookies to build synergy before the start of the season.

On Sunday, Mystics coach Sydney Johnson expressed his thoughts on their rookie Lucy Olsen after one of their first training camps.

"In terms of Lucy is her work ethic is really on the high end," Johnson said. "I mean, she really puts her time in, which is impressive, which is what's needed at this level. And she has shown an ability to learn fast. And so those two skills bode well for a long career... but those two things stick out right now."

The Mystics coach complimented the former Hawkeyes guard's midrange shooting skills and compared her to WNBA legend Courtney Williams. The coach won't take away Olsen's midrange game. However, he also highlighted that the rookie needs to make those shots in settings and at a high level consistently to be on Williams' level.

