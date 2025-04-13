IN PIC: Iowa star Lucy Olsen enjoys special date with BF Grayson Herr before 2025 WNBA draft

Ahead of the 2025 WNBA draft, Iowa women's basketball star Lucy Olsen went on a date with her boyfriend, Grayson Herr. The couple, who celebrated their first anniversary last year, often share special moments they have together on social media, and Saturday was no exception.

Ad

Herr, who played for the Trinity (Texas) Tigers as a guard, posted a photo he took with Olsen and another couple at a concert on his Instagram story.

Lucy Olsen goes on a date with BF Grayson Herr ahead of the 2025 WNBA draft. IG image via @gjherr.20

Olsen was Iowa's standout player this season, averaging 17.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game on 43.6% shooting. She also surpassed 2,000 career points and 500 career rebounds in her senior season, earning an All-Big Ten first-team selection and a spot on the Big Ten All-Tournament Team.

Ad

Trending

Olsen, who was selected to participate in the 2025 Lilly Women’s College All-Star Game, also earned the Coaches’ All-America honorable mention from the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.

Lucy Olsen set to be the next Iowa player to be drafted into the WNBA

Iowa standout guard Lucy Olsen is projected to be the next Hawkeye player to be drafted into the WNBA after Caitlin Clark. Clark was the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft and was selected by the Indiana Fever, winning the Rookie of the Year Award.

Ad

Following Clark's exit to the WNBA, Olsen transferred to Iowa from Villanova as a replacement and ended the season as the program's leader in scoring and assists. She is expected to be selected in the second round of the draft.

ESPN ranked Olsen as No. 18 on the mock draft for the Golden State Valkyries. Bleacher Report has her as the 20th-best prospect in the draft, meaning Olsen might be selected by Clark's Indiana, which holds the No. 20 pick. Tankathon, a site known for its draft lottery simulator, has Olsen getting picked in the second round at No. 21 with the Los Angeles Sparks.

Meanwhile, the 2025 WNBA draft will take place on Monday at the Shed in Manhattan's Hudson Yards neighborhood of New York City.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nonyelum Ossai Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.



Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here