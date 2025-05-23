3 reasons why Atlanta Dream aren't a favorable matchup for Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever

The WNBA season is barely a week old, but the Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream have already treated fans to two instant classics, splitting the back-to-back matchups. Atlanta edged out the first game 91-90 on Tuesday, while the Fever bounced back on Thursday with an 81-76 victory.

It’s early in the season and the playoffs are still far off, but based on these first two games, it wouldn’t be surprising to see these two squads clash again with higher stakes on the line.

Here are three reasons why the Atlanta Dream have been a tough matchup for Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever so far.

3 reasons why Atlanta Dream aren't a favorable matchup for Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever

#1. The Dream bring physicality

The Atlanta Dream boast experienced players who know how to control both the tempo and the physical aspect of the game.

They dominated the free-throw margin in both contests, winning 26-16 (32-26 in attempts) in Game 1 and 18-8 (23-15 in attempts) in Game 2.

Versatile guard Rhyne Howard and seasoned forward Brionna Jones have taken control of the game's rhythm, and so far, the Fever haven’t quite figured out how to match that intensity.

#2. The Dream are more cohesive right now

While both teams are integrating new pieces, Atlanta’s new faces have clicked more smoothly. Center Brittney Griner put up 21 points and eight rebounds in the first game, and rookie guard Te-Hina Paopao added 11 points and three assists in the second.

Though both teams will build more chemistry over time, the Dream’s newcomers are already fitting in well. Meanwhile, the Fever’s fresh additions have been inconsistent.

DeWanna Bonner scored just one point across both games, and Natasha Howard struggled in Game 1, managing only six points and missing all four of her free throw attempts.

Howard did bounce back in Thursday’s rematch, leading the team with 26 points. The Fever will be hoping she can bring that kind of impact consistently, especially to complement Aliyah Boston inside.

#3. Dream can mix it up

The Fever have dominated the paint in both meetings, outscoring the Dream 42-24 in Game 1 and 48-20 in Game 2, but Atlanta’s perimeter shooting, though cold so far, could become a real threat once it heats up.

The Dream went just 8-for-30 from 3 in Game 1 and 10-for-29 in Game 2. If those numbers improve, it could spell trouble for the Fever, who’ll need to tighten up perimeter defense while continuing to control the paint.

