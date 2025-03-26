With the addition of Sydney Colson, the Indiana Fever are committing to their championship aspirations for the 2025 season. Indiana fans have warmly received the announcement of Colson’s acquisition. Fever GM and COO Amber Cox also expressed the organization’s satisfaction with the addition.

“I think she’s going to bring a lot of joy to our lives this season. She’s going to be able to lead our team… Great personality as well,” Cox said on Tuesday. "Brings a lot of fun and levity to the locker room. Again, that experience, knows when we need which side, right? Like the serious, the tough, veteran leadership versus the, you know, fun, playful Syd.”

While Colson may not be known for her offensive firepower, she more than makes up for it with other invaluable contributions.

3 reasons why Caitlin Clark and the Fever benefit by adding 2x WNBA champ Sydney Colson

#1. Championship experience

The Indiana Fever made it to the WNBA playoffs last year, qualifying for the postseason after a seven-year hiatus. With Caitlin Clark expected to bring further improvements to her game, the Fever will be in the reckoning to make a push for the championship.

This is where Sydney Colson will give the Fever a major boost. Colson has made it to the playoffs in each of the past five seasons that she has played in the WNBA. Additionally, she has a lot of championship experience under her belt, being part of the Las Vegas Aces squad that won back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023.

Her presence will help the camp develop a winning mindset.

#2. Mentor role for Caitlin Clark

Sydney Colson hasn’t been an All-WNBA or even an All-Star even once in her career. However, the fact that she has been in the league since 2011 is a big achievement in itself.

Over the years, Colson has shared the locker room with some incredible talents such as Candace Parker, Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray and A’ja Wilson, among many others.

Now, as a veteran presence on the Indiana Fever, Colson’s experience and leadership could be beneficial for Caitlin Clark. By constantly being in Clark’s ear, Colson could have a role to play in her growth as an MVP-caliber player.

#3. Defensive intensity

Across her career, Colson has averaged 2.8 points, 1.6 assists and 0.8 rebounds per game. While these figures aren’t visually appealing in any manner, her impact goes far beyond the box score. Colson has consistently been a defensive threat and a high-energy presence on the court.

“I'm bringing veteran leadership, knowledge, energy, swinging the defensive momentum,” Sydney Colson said after being acquired by the Fever.

With her addition, Indiana improves their depth at the guard position, allowing Clark to take an occasional breather.

