$370,000,000 Indiana Fever scrambles as finance employees deployed to handle merch madness in Caitlin Clark era

Since drafting Caitlin Clark with the No. 1 pick in 2024, the Indiana Fever has become a hot commodity among basketball fans. As the star guard continues her second year in the pros, the team peeled back the curtain on just how impactful her presence has been.

Coming out of college, Clark had massive amounts of hype around her following a historic tenure at Iowa. That said, the franchise is still scrambling to meet fan's demands for merchandise for the rising star.

On Wednesday night, "Front Office Sports" reported on the $370 million franchise trying to keep up when it comes to having ample Caitlin Clark merchandise. They cited that the teams store gets so busy that employees from other departments have to step in and lend a helping hand at times.

"The demand has been so high for merchandise that several full-time employees who work in finance and marketing were moved to help fulfill the store’s online orders, Taylor says."

Along with Caitlin Clark's emergence, the Indiana Pacers are also playing a key role in the team store constantly being flooded with patrons. In the midst of their NBA Finals run, fans have poured in with hopes of securing merchandise for this notable feat.

With both franchises trending in the right direction, basketball in Indiana looks to be in a great place for the foreseeable future.

Pacers Sports & Entertainment executive speaks on high demand for Caitlin Clark, Fever and Pacers merchandise

While it's a good place to find themselves in, having to fill all the demands of Indiana Fever and Pacers fans. As business continues to boom, one executive opened up on trying to keep up with their seemingly never-ending log of orders.

Caitlin Clark and Tyrese Haliburton are two beloved stars that Indiana has rallied behind in a big way. This has resulted in large groups of fans constantly popping up in the team store to get their hands on merchandise. Things have gotten so hectic that Pacers Sports & Entertainment has been left with no choice but to dial back their buying options.

“It’s impossible to prepare for something like this,” Todd Taylor, president of business operations for Pacers Sports & Entertainment, tells Front Office Sports. “We scaled back the number of products available online because we’ve been getting 1,000 orders per night online—often multiple items per order. Each day we need to restock the store so we have merchandise available for games in the arena."

Earlier this week, the Fever and Pacers put out a message that they've limited their online buying options due to such high demand.

