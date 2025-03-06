$392,534 star makes her feelings crystal clear about Angel Reese's growth amid Unrivaled domination: "Getting a front row seat"

Angel Reese has been a dominant force in the ongoing 3x3 Unrivaled in Miami while playing for the Rose Basketball Club. Few are better positioned to speak on Reese's growth than her Rose BC teammate, Chelsea Gray, who has played a crucial role in elevating the Chicago Sky forward's game.

Ad

Gray, who is on a two-year, $392,534 contract with the Las Vegas Aces, has orchestrated the offense superbly for Rose BC. The biggest beneficiary of Gray's elite playmaking and veteran leadership has been Reese. Gray recently shared how much she is enjoying watching the former LSU standout’s development from the best seat in the house.

"She's been putting extra time, extra work in and it's showing...you're seeing her growth throughout the course of this season," Gray said of Reese. "Offensively and defensively. We're getting a front row seat to that growth."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gray's comments on Reese came after another stellar performance from the Sky superstar in Unrivaled, where she played against the Laces BC on Monday. In that game, the one-time WNBA All-Star recorded 16 points, 17 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block.

Throughout the tournament, Angel Reese has been in exceptional form, even making history with the first 20-20 game in Unrivaled. For the season, she is averaging 13.0 points and 12.3 rebounds per game.

Ad

Ariel Atkins talks about Angel Reese's ceiling

Angel Reese also received heartfelt praise from her Unrivaled and WNBA teammate, Ariel Atkins. During her introductory press conference with the Sky, Atkins emphasized that Reese has limitless potential and her competitive spirit truly sets her apart.

"She doesn’t have a ceiling," Atkins said of Reese. "Angel's will to get better is the best thing. She can still hear, still listen. That's really exciting. To be able to have those convos moving forward and lock in...her competitive nature is insane."

Ad

Expand Tweet

The Rose BC recently secured a spot in the Unrivaled playoffs and Reese has played a pivotal role in their success. The star forward will be in action on Friday when the Rose BC faces off against the Lunar Owls.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback