$400,000 star makes her feelings crystal clear about Angel Reese after signing with Chicago Sky: "She doesn’t have a ceiling"

Chicago Sky’s newest star Ariel Atkins lavished praise on superstar Angel Reese during her first press conference with the franchise on Tuesday. The Chicago-based team recently orchestrated a trade to acquire Atkins, sending the 2025 third overall pick, the 2027 second-round pick and the rights to swap 2027 first-round picks in exchange.

The Sky’s front office made the move with the goal of helping elevate the games of Reese and Kamilla Cardoso. Atkins’ veteran leadership, ability to draw defenders, create shots for her teammates and championship experience are expected to be invaluable assets for the Sky’s young stars.

During her introductory press conference, Atkins, who is on a two-year, $400,000 contract, made it clear how she feels about Angel Reese. The two-time All-Star stated that the young forward is only scratching the surface of her potential and can reach even greater heights.

"She doesn’t have a ceiling," Atkins said, as quoted by Chicago Sky reporter Julia Poe.

The former Washington Mystics guard also praised Reese's versatility, noting how the former LSU standout creates space on the court with her smooth movement. It will be exciting to see how Atkins' partnership with Reese develops throughout the upcoming 2025 WNBA season.

Ariel Atkins and Angel Reese are teammates with Rose BC in Unrivaled

Ariel Atkins is currently playing alongside Angel Reese in the 3x3 Unrivaled league in Miami, with both players representing the Rose Basketball Club. They seem to be building strong chemistry on the court.

The veteran guard commended Reese's energy and competitive spirit, emphasizing how much she has enjoyed working with the young forward in Unrivaled. Atkins took the opportunity to particularly highlight Reese's fierce competitive nature.

"Angel's will to get better is the best thing," Atkins continued. "She can still hear, still listen. That's really exciting. To be able to have those convos moving forward and lock in...her competitive nature is insane."

Both players have excelled in their roles with the Rose BC. While Reese has been starting games and delivering dominant performances, Atkins has provided a spark off the bench, making a significant impact.

