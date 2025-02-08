$490,118 star snubs Angel Reese for Caitlin Clark's friend as favorite teammate

Phoenix Mercury star Kahleah Copper showered Caitlin Clark's friend Lexie Hull with nothing but positive comments after they secured the third win of the 2025 Unrivaled season with a 71-63 result over Mist BC on Friday. The Rose BC veteran was asked to name her favorite teammate after the game and she went with Hull and Azurá Stevens, snubbing Angel Reese, with whom she seems to have a great relationship.

"I'd say Lexie. I think she might be my favorite teammate-don't tell nobody," Copper said. "She just works, she come in every day, smile in her face, no complaints, like she came in one day sick smile, I was like, 'Girl, go home.' But I think all the things that she do and she bring, sometimes they don't come up in a stat sheet, but she's that for us consistently.

Trending

"I don't know if there's anybody who can every single night bring what she brings every night."

She also had kind words for Azurá Stevens and her "solid" performance, noting that the LA Sparks player is very talented and doesn't realize how good she is at times, adding her to the list of his favorite teammates.

$490,118 Kahleah Copper led her squad to the third win of the season with 21 points in 14 minutes, shooting 10-from-21 from the field, grabbing nine rebounds, dishing one assist and stealing one ball.

Stevens helped her with 15 points and nine rebounds while Lexie Hull added six points, six rebounds and two assists. Even though she's not the most spectacular player, Hull has proven to be a key piece for the Caitlin Clark-led Indiana Fever and her time with Rose hasn't been different.

Lexie Hull reacts to major additions to Caitlin Clark-led Indiana Fever

Lexie Hull shared her thoughts on everything happening within the Indiana Fever franchise during the 2025 WNBA offseason. The veteran guard joined the "Locked On Women's Basketball" show on Friday to discuss her team's additions, sharing her excitement about the new pieces.

"I think we're just so excited and I'm still getting used to this, heading into my fourth year, every single season, every team looks so different with just the changes across the league and free agency and trades.

"I'm just excited to learn and hopefully we can have a greater and longer push in the postseason this year," Hull said. (8:40 mark)

Caitlin Clark and Co. welcomed multiple veterans that should allow them to compete for a championship next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback