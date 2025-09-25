5 most expensive WNBA practice facilities feat. $78 million Indiana Fever Sports Performance Center

The WNBA has seen massive growth over the past two years, with increased revenue for teams and an uptick in popularity. With such growth, teams and players have benefited as franchises have now raised the bar in terms of practice facilities.

Over the past two years, some of these facilities have broken ground and are set to open for teams as early as next year.

Here are five of the most expensive WNBA practice facilities:

5 most expensive WNBA practice facilities

1) LA Sparks' practice facility

On Wednesday, the LA Sparks announced it will have a 55,000-square-foot training facility in El Segundo come 2027. The facility will cost the franchise $150 million, tied for the most expensive practice facility in the league.

According to the team, the facility will consist of two basketball courts, training spaces, nap rooms, spa rooms, and other player amenities.

The facility has yet to break ground, but it is expected to open in 2027.

2. Portland Fire

The Portland Fire will be the newest addition to the WNBA next season. With anticipation of their inclusion, the Fire has teamed up with the NSWL's Portland Thorns to build a practice facility worth $150 million.

The facility will have two football fields and two basketball courts on top of other amenities suited for both sports.

The 63,000-square-foot site will be at Hillsboro and was broken ground last April. It will open next year.

3. New York Liberty

The New York Liberty will open a 75,000 square-foot practice facility in Greenpoint, Brooklyn worth $80 million. It will open in 2027 as it has yet to break ground.

The practice facility, which will be fully funded by the team's ownership group, will have two basketball courts and an outdoor court. The design will also allow players to see the New York skyline inside the facility.

4. Indiana Fever

The Indiana Fever will have the biggest practice facility among WNBA teams. The Indiana Fever Sports Performance Center is set to open a 108,000 square-foot facility in downtown Indianapolis.

It will be available for use in 2027 after it broke ground last September. The facility will have three levels and three regular-sized courts.

5. Dallas Wings

The Dallas Wings will be opening a new facility worth $55 million in April 2026. The Wings facility broke ground last September.

The Wings will open the site at the Joey Georgusis Park located in West Oak Cliff and will be available for the team ahead of the 2026 season.

