"50% of WNBA GMs are blind" - Fans erupt as Caitlin Clark and Chelsea Gray tie for top PG honors in survey

While Caitlin Clark is already on her way to becoming one of the best players in the WNBA, she's not quite considered the best yet. Half of the league's general managers think that Chelsea Gray is the better point guard compared to Clark.

The league's annual survey of GMs, released on Thursday, found that half consider Clark the best point guard, while the other half give that distinction to Gray.

Several NBA fans took a dig at the league's general managers for these results.

"TIL 50% of WNBA GM's are blind," one fan said.

"Low iq GM's," another tweeted.

"I don’t think GM’s know the difference in guard positions," one fan said.

Meanwhile, some fans pointed out their assessment or attempted to use humor to show their disappointment in these results.

"CC is best passer and shooter," one person said.

"Stevie Wonder can see (Gray) is the best passer in the league," one fan added.

"CC the literal definition of a pg but they are like ShOoTiNg GuArD," another tweeted.

While Caitlin Clark was tied for the best point guard, she became the top vote-getter for the best shooting guard.

Meanwhile, Gray received 75% of the votes for the best passer in the league, with Clark receiving the remaining 25%. Gray also earned the top votes for which player has the best IQ with 36%, while Clark tied with Courtney Vandersloot at 18%.

Gray was also the top vote-getter for whom the GMs want to take a game-winning shot, with 25% of the votes.

Caitlin Clark has yet to beat Chelsea Gray in a matchup

Despite a successful rookie campaign, there were still challenges that plagued Caitlin Clark. One such challenge came in the form of Chelsea Gray and the Las Vegas Aces. The Indiana Fever faced the Aces four times in 2024. Indiana failed to secure a single win through these four games.

Gray missed the first 12 games of last season as she was recovering from a broken foot. As such, she missed the first Fever-Aces matchup, which took place on May 25. Still, the veteran Aces squad had no problem dismantling the Fever, beating them 99-80.

The next three matchups went the same way, with Gray back in the lineup for all three. The Aces won 88-69 (July 2), 86-75 (Sept 11) and 78-74 (Sept. 13).

Clark has yet to beat Gray, but she will have three chances this season (June 22, July 3, July 24).

