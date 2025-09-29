$63,500,000 NFL star pulls off Caitlin Clark Kobe 5 PE inspired cleats in one-of-one move

Caitlin Clark may be sidelined during the Indiana Fever’s gutsy and improbable 2025 WNBA playoff push, but her presence is still being felt across the sports world. On Sunday, during the New England Patriots’ victory over the Carolina Panthers, wideout Stefon Diggs sported cleats paying homage to the Fever star.Sneaker-focused account Sole Retriever shared images of Diggs’ custom pair, pointing out they were modeled after Caitlin Clark's Kobe 5 PEs. The shoes featured the Fever’s Explorer edition jersey colors of blue, yellow and red.And Diggs backed up the tribute with his play, finishing with six catches for 101 yards in New England’s 42-13 blowout win, ending a 22-game drought without a 100-yard performance and marking a major milestone in his comeback from a torn right ACL.The veteran receiver, who signed a three-year, $63,500,000 deal with the Patriots in March, now looks ahead to his return to Buffalo, where he starred from 2020 to 2023, as the Patriots face the Bills next Sunday.Caitlin Clark-less Indiana Fever push playoff run to brink of Finals berthThe Indiana Fever weren’t seen as a postseason threat after losing multiple rotation players, most notably Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald and Syd Colson, entering the playoffs.Yet in Round 1 they shocked the No. 3 seed Atlanta Dream, and on Sunday they extended their semifinals series with the Las Vegas Aces by winning Game 4, 90-83, to force a decisive winner-take-all matchup.Kelsey Mitchell paced the Fever with 25 points, Aliyah Boston dominated with 24 points, 14 boards and five assists, while Odyssey Sims, a hardship signee turned starting point guard, chipped in 18.Indiana displayed toughness by owning the hustle categories with a 12-0 advantage in second-chance points and a 15-6 edge in transition scoring. They also ruled the glass, outrebounding Las Vegas 34-22.One of the biggest gaps came in fouls. The Aces were whistled for 24 -- five each on NaLyssa Smith, Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray, four on Megan Gustafson, and three on Wilson. Indiana took full advantage, hitting 26 of 34 free throws, including Boston’s 10 of 13.By comparison, Las Vegas only got to the stripe 11 times and converted eight. A’ja Wilson still turned in a superstar performance with 31 points, nine rebounds, three steals and three blocks. Jackie Young added 18, and Gray contributed 12 on 13 attempts.Now, it all comes down to Tuesday night’s Game 5 in Las Vegas, with the winner advancing to the WNBA Finals.