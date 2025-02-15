$78,831 guard leaves cryptic message after leaving Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever: "Don’t ask for the truth but then you can’t take it"

The Indiana Fever's roster has undergone significant changes this offseason. The front office has strengthened the team around Caitlin Clark by making key acquisitions through free agency and trades. However, in order to accommodate new additions, the Fever have also had to part ways with players, including veteran guard Erica Wheeler.

Wheeler recently departed the Indiana-based franchise in free agency, signing a one-year, $78,831 contract with the Seattle Storm. Her move marks the end of a two-year stint with the Fever, during which she earned a total of $444,308.

A couple of days after her departure, the former Caitlin Clark teammate shared a cryptic message early Saturday morning, sparking speculation about her exit.

"Don’t ask for the truth but then you can’t take it!" Wheeler tweeted.

During her two seasons with the Fever, Wheeler averaged 20.4 minutes per game, contributing 8.5 points and 3.4 assists while shooting 40.4% from the field. Over the course of her WNBA career, she has appeared in a total of 297 regular season games.

Erica Wheeler helped Caitlin Clark last year

Wheeler played a crucial role in facilitating Caitlin Clark’s transition from the Iowa Hawkeyes to the Indiana Fever. Although she primarily came off the bench last season, the veteran guard provided invaluable guidance to Clark, helping her adapt to life in the WNBA.

Wheeler frequently offered advice to the young star and even stepped in at times to prevent her from picking up technical fouls.

"I put it as like, you know, when you go to a different school, the first day of school you don't know anybody," Wheeler said when asked about Clark last season.

"Then, you find that one person that says hi to you, and they become your best friend. For me, I just wanted to get ahead of it because I know this transition is tough. She's one of the biggest players in the world right now. But she doesn't act like that. She's just like 'help me.'"

The Fever will undoubtedly miss Wheeler’s energy, humor and uplifting presence as she often boosted both her teammates and the team’s morale with her vibrant personality. That said, the veteran guard is expected to play a key role for the Storm alongside stars like Nneka Ogwumike, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Gabby Williams.

