9-months-pregnant Draya Michele 'risks it all' as she stuns in $12,081 Chanel bag at friend's baby shower bash

Draya Michele, expecting mother of Houston Rockets star Jalen Green's child, turned heads at her best friend's baby shower on Sunday. Despite being in her ninth month of pregnancy, Michele bravely stepped out, reflecting on the risks involved in attending events during this delicate time.

She showcased her impeccable style with a stunning Chanel Classic Lambskin Light Blue Handbag, as seen in her Instagram story.

"I'm just a 9 monther outside risking it all," Michele wrote in her Instagram story.

@drayamichele showing her Chanel Bag

The attention on Draya Michele's Chanel bag was warranted, given its stunning appearance. The light blue Chanel Classic Lambskin bag is priced at $12,082 on the Haute24 website.

This Chanel bag is a beautiful light blue and made of soft, smooth lambskin leather. It has gold-colored clasps and chains, and the main flap closes with the iconic Chanel CC logo. There's a small pocket on the back in the same light blue leather. You can carry it two ways: with a gold chain or a comfy light blue leather strap that goes over your shoulder.

Draya Michele's bag is also lined with light blue leather. There's a special zipped compartment under the first flap, perfect for keeping small things safe. Under the second flap, there's a handy pocket to slip things like your phone in. The main part of the bag has two open pockets on either side of a smaller one, which is just the right size for your lipstick.

A closer look at the classic Chanel bag, Images via Haute24.com

Draya Michele And Jalen Green host sweet baby shower

Draya Michele and NBA star Jalen Green are overjoyed as they prepare to welcome their first child together, a baby girl. The couple celebrated this momentous occasion by hosting a beautiful baby shower last month filled with love and anticipation.

Draya Michele, known for her presence on social media and entrepreneurial ventures, and Green, a shooting guard for the Houston Rockets, were beaming with happiness as they celebrated, surrounded by loved ones.

Their choice of a cherry-themed bash added to the festive ambiance, with photos capturing a vibrant atmosphere. Michele dazzled in a red two-piece ensemble, elegantly highlighting her baby bump, while Green rocked a red and white striped button-down paired with matching pants, embracing the playful theme with style.

Green may have stayed behind the scenes during the baby shower photoshoot, as he didn't appear in any of the images shared. However, he showed his support by liking the post and making appearances in the Instagram stories of some of the guests who attended the celebration.