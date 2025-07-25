$90,000 Indiana Fever star makes thoughts clear on alleged Marina Mabrey and Saniya Rivers romance

For a while now, Marina Mabrey and Saniya Rivers have been involved in romance rumors. The Connecticut Sun guard and the Sun's rookie have been the topic of many discussions ever since a video of them sticking around each other in a photoshoot went viral.The WNBA shared that video on their X account, and in the clip, Rivers is seen hugging Marina Mabrey from behind while they pose for the camera. The duo is also very close to each other in different poses.On Thursday, Indiana Fever veteran Sydney Colson, who signed a one-year, $90,000 contract with the franchise at the start of the season, discussed the rumors about Mabrey and Rivers with Theresa Plaisance.They expressed their opinions on the Sun duo in the first episode of their podcast &quot;Unsupervised.&quot; Colson asked TP for her thoughts on Rivers and Mabrey's relationship. The former Storm forward said that she was not sure if Rivers was just trolling or if she was serious.In her response, the Fever veteran said that she finds the dynamic between the Sun duo &quot;hilarious&quot;.&quot;I find it hilarious,&quot; Colson said. &quot;The reality of it, if it's true or not. You have your opinion.&quot;The conversation then shifts to talking about TP's personal life as Sydney Colson remarks that the former Storm forward does not realize when someone is flirting with her.Plaisance then asks Colson if she has ever romantically looked at her. The Fever veteran immediately tells her to 'clock down.' The Storm forward then revealed that Colson had always looked at her with disgust, after which the duo laughed.Fans react to Marina Mabrey and Saniya Rivers' photoshoot videoThe fans had a lot to talk about after they saw the chemistry between Marina Mabrey and Saniya Rivers in the photoshoot video the WNBA shared on July 17. They swarmed the comments section with opinions, and one fan alleged that the duo hard-launched their relationship.&quot;HARD LAUNCH!!&quot; the fan commented.&quot;So they are official now,&quot; another fan said.&quot;They're never beating the allegations,&quot; another fan said.One fan compared the WNBA to the reality TV show &quot;Love Island.&quot;&quot;WNBA is Love Island basketball edition. Shits crazy,&quot; the fan commented.&quot;If they’re trolling I must be the damn bridge,&quot; another fan said.&quot;This isn’t basketball, this is bad girls club🤦🏾&quot; another fan said.While the community is buzzing with speculations about the Sun duo's relationship status, neither Marina Mabrey nor Saniya Rivers has stepped forward and made a statement about it.