"A baddie can't stay too bad too long": Angel Reese makes hilarious admission while strutting with sky-high heels 

Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese arrived for Saturday's game with the Indiana Fever in style. Saturday's game between the two teams will see the Sky look to build on a recent win, while at the same time the Fever look to snap a three-game skid that has seen them fall to 11th in the WNBA standings. Ahead of the game, Angel Reese gave fans a laugh during her tunnel entrance for the game.

While wearing heels and a skirt, the NCAA champion informed those waiting for her tunnel arrival that she had to ditch the shoes as soon as possible. The moment sparked some laughs from those in attendance, as well as fans online, who could tell that Reese was uncomfortable in the shoes.

The WNBA then reposted the footage on Instagram along with their own caption, writing that even "the Barbie" has a time limit on how long she can wear heels. Of course, after then making her way to the locker room, Reese swapped out the heels for a custom pair of Reebok Barbie shoes.

Trending

You can check out the clip of Angel Reese's arrival down below, where she jokes:

"A baddie can't stay too bad too long"

Looking at the Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever game on Saturday after Angel Reese's arrival

Saturday's game between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever marks the first time that Angel reese and Caitlin Clark will play in the WNBA. After their historic series of NCAA matchups, including the 2023 March Madness final, the pair have yet to compete as professionals.

At the same time, in addition to Saturday's Sky-Fever game being the first between Reese and Clark, it will also be the first time Kamilla Cardoso and Caitlin Clark play. The two NCAA standouts played one another in the 2024 March Madness finals, with Clark playing for Iowa and Cardoso playing for South Carolina.

Although Clark and Iowa jumped out to an early lead, Cardoso and South Carolina then bounced back, beating Iowa and securing an NCAA title.

While Angel Reese has been impressive during her first six games with the Sky, Cardoso has yet to suit up for the team in the regular season. In the Sky's preseason opener, she sustained a shoulder injury that forced her to the sidelines for just over four weeks.

In the meantime, Angel Reese put together some impressive performances, including her first career double-double as a professional on May 28. On the heels of a big 83-73 win over the LA Sparks on Thursday, which advanced the Sky to 3-3 on the year, the team will now look to break .500.

With action already underway, fans can tune in to ESPN or WNBA League Pass in order to watch the action.