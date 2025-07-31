"A disgrace of a social media admin": Indiana Fever fans call out team admin for graphic choice following massive win over Mercury

The Indiana Fever pulled off a come-from-behind 107-101 win against the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday. Aari McDonald delivered a career-high 27 points while Aliyah Boston tallied 22 points and 12 rebounds. After the game, the Fever social media admin hyped up the victory with a post on X (formerly Twitter) featuring McDonald.Fans promptly reacted to what looked like a “Stranger Things” themed graphic with an inverted wording of “Fever Win”:&quot;YOU ARE A DISGRACE OF A SOCIAL MEDIA ADMIN&quot;One fan said:Eric @Eric08738612LINKSooo annoying ! Was expecting something cold caption !Another fan reacted:Dre Mobile @mobile-dreLINKWay too nice.. Like where's the pettinessOne more fan continued:Billy @garyblatantLINKIkr…. 😂 Indiana the only social media that doesn’t “take it there”… seems like they’re trying to maintain a professional image I guessAnother fan reacted:Marcel @utd_marccccLINKWeak captionThe Indiana Fever social media team emphasized the inverted wording after the win. It added another post with more photos during the exciting home victory and wrote:“Dubs in the Upside Down”Fans wanted the Fever social media team to add more spice to its X engagement. The showdown had multiple sub-layers, which many thought could have been maximized. DeWanna Bonner, who forced her way out of Indiana roughly a month ago, faced her former team. She struggled in the Mercury’s late meltdown.Sophie Cunningham, whom the Indiana Fever acquired in the offseason, had her long-anticipated matchup against her former team. Cunningham outplayed Bonner to help the Fever team. Some of the fans who reacted thought that she should have been highlighted in the postgame social media hype.Indiana Fever shrugs off slow start and no Caitlin Clark to beat Phoenix MercuryCaitlin Clark missed her fifth straight game when the Indiana Fever hosted the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday. Clark’s absence was felt right off the bat as the visitors raced to an early 30-20 lead.The home team leaned on its defense, hustle and a balanced attack to turn the game around by halftime. Indiana gave Phoenix a dose of its own medicine, dominating the second quarter 35-20.Indiana played with grit and composure in the second half, particularly with All-Star guard Kelsey Mitchell struggling. Mitchell finished with eight points behind 3-for-10 shooting. Aari McDonald and Sophie Cunningham picked up the slack, delivering 39 points, five assists and three rebounds combined.Aliyah Boston took over in the fourth quarter, scoring her team’s first 14 points. The All-Star center capped off her run with two free throws to extend the Indiana Fever's lead to 88-79. Phoenix battled back, but Boston’s two-way excellence dragged the host team to a well-earned victory.