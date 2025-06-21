"A’ffordable": WNBA fans mock A'ja Wilson's Pink Aura A'One sneakers for being on sale at $29.9 at a thrift store

A'ja Wilson released her first-ever shoe line, the A’one Pink Aura, in May, adding to the emerging women’s basketball shoe collection in the market. However, bad reviews swarmed the sneakers since their debut, including some that made a joke out of it.
In an X post, a WNBA fan posted a screenshot of an alleged thrift store price of the Nike A’One Pink Aura sneaker. According to the post, Wilson’s signature shoes were priced at just $29.52.
“A’ffordable,” the X user captioned.
Many WNBA fans have since reacted to the post, making fun of Wilson’s shoes while roasting the look and feel of the sneakers.
Others echoed the earlier sentiments, with one even saying it was a "fluke" sneaker.
Aside from the Pink Aura colorway, the A'One shoes also featured two other colors, the "OG Pearl" and "Indigo Girl." Numerous players were spotted rocking them during games. The shoes retail at $115 at Foot Locker.
The shoes came after Wilson’s unanimous MVP season last year, which followed two WNBA championship runs in 2022 and 2023.
A'ja Wilson is currently averaging 20.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game for the Las Vegas Aces, whose team has struggled to start this season with a 5-7 record.
A'ja Wilson wants her signature shoes to be perfect
Before their release, A'ja Wilson hoped her sneakers would be as perfect as they come. Talking to Andscape last February, Wilson hyped up her shoes, calling them “perfect” and emphasizing the work that led to their release.
“I didn’t want people to see my shoe until it was done. Because I wanted it to be perfect… I look at this shoe, and I’m like, ‘It’s perfect. We really hit everything.’ There’s nothing that I would take away. There’s nothing I would add. Because it’s all right here,” she said.
She also hoped more young people would wear the shoes.
“Every single day, I think about seeing young Black girls in the A’One. I personally love my shoe, but to see young people in it? And young Black girls? I want to tell them to dream as big as they can,” Wilson said.
With polarizing reviews so far, Wilson has yet to comment on the scrutiny as she remains focused on the current WNBA regular season.