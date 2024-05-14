A'ja Wilson boldly attributes Caitlin Clark's popularity surge to racial bias: "We’re still going to be swept underneath the rug"

Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson believes the popularity of WNBA rookie Caitlin Clark has a lot to do with her race. Wilson made bold claims about racial bias in terms of the fame that the rookie has received ever since her days in college.

With many fans awaiting Clark's debut in the league, the veteran star has brought up a sensitive discussion. Wilson sees the popularity surge of the young star to be affected by race.

"I think it’s a huge thing. I think a lot of people may say it’s not about black and white, but to me, it is. It really is because you can be top notch at what you are as a black woman, but yet maybe that’s something that people don’t want to see," Wilson said to the Associated Press.

"They don’t see it as marketable, so it doesn’t matter how hard I work. It doesn’t matter what we all do as Black women, we’re still going to be swept underneath the rug. That’s why it boils my blood when people say it’s not about race because it is," Wilson added.

Clark's arrival in the WNBA is one of the league's big storylines this season. She started to gain immense popularity during her junior year at Iowa as she showed off her incredible talent. Since then, her fanbase has kept on expanding, with many new fans discovering her.

Her popularity isn't stopping anytime soon as many are looking forward to her rookie campaign with the Indiana Fever. Ticket sales and prices have reportedly increased upon Clark's arrival on the team. The so-called "Caitlin Clark Effect" was experienced by the league on the day of her draft as her jersey was immediately sold out following her selection.

After Caitlin Clark, A'ja Wilson will get a signature shoe, according to Nike

A'ja Wilson has been in the WNBA since 2018, but she hasn't had any signature shoes. The only active players in the league who have a signature pair are the New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu. The third player to ever get a pair is Clark, who hasn't played an official game in the league yet.

But fans of Wilson don't need to worry as Nike announced that they are planning to make a signature pair for the All-Star forward. According to the brand, the shoes will hit the market in 2025.

With two MVPs and two titles under her name, a signature shoe is something that Wilson deserves. Last season, she registered 22.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.2 blocks. Her stats last season were all career-highs and many expect her to produce similar numbers.

