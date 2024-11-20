"A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark": WNBA fans speculate around superstars as last signings amid major announcement from Unrivaled

The Unrivaled Basketball League has made a splash with its creative drip marketing for players, but fans are still eagerly awaiting the announcement of two of the biggest stars: WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark and MVP A'ja Wilson.

On Tuesday, the league dropped a detailed yet seemingly enigmatic announcement about its club selection event, which is set to take place Wednesday from 11 to 11:22 a.m. ET.

Fans quickly noted the event’s 22-minute duration, coincidentally matching the jersey number of both Caitlin Clark and A'ja Wilson.

Caitlin Clark and A'ja Wilson both wear No. 22 - Image Source: Getty

One fan speculated:

“22 minute video for the last 2 Unrivaled player announcements? The MVP frontrunners for 2025 A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark who wear number 22 are getting announced. Saving the best for last.”

“CC must be playing. 22 minute video? She has to be playing,” one said.

“Unrivaled trying to ease some of the Caitlin Clark backlash by announcing A’ja at the same time. Thinking people will be happy. Watch what I say tomorrow,” another said.

Some fans pointed out that it makes sense for Wilson and Clark to be the final two announcements since both are sponsored by State Farm, which is a partner of the league.

“Aja and Caitlin are the last 2. They both wear 22 and they both have deals with State Farm,” one said.

“Unrivaled isn’t slick 😂 They will have a 22 min announcement from 11:00am - 11:22am tomorrow to reveal the final two players. Caitlin Clark, in all likelihood, will be the last one to join the league sponsored by State Farm,” another added.

Some fans expressed they couldn’t wait any longer.

“I hope these last two players come with peaceful fans. 😊 I was looking forward to a stress-free league. 😁🤣 oh well,” one said.

“Can y’all please reveal the last 2 players tonight?!? Can those people at least get a night to enjoy being revealed before team selections????” another added.

Looking at Unrivaled’s player roster as fans hope for Caitlin Clark, A'ja Wilson additions

The Unrivaled Basketball League is set to feature 36 players, although only 34 have been announced so far, who are as follows:

Shakira Austin

Aliyah Boston

Rae Burrell

Jordin Canada

DiJonai Carrington

Natasha Cloud

Napheesa Collier

Kahleah Copper

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Stefanie Dolson

Aaliyah Edwards

Allisha Gray

Chelsea Gray

Brittney Griner

Dearica Hamby

Tiffany Hayes

Rhyne Howard

Lexie Hull

Rickea Jackson

Jewell Loyd

Marina Mabrey

Kate Martin

Kayla McBride

Arike Ogunbowale

Kelsey Plum

Angel Reese

Satou Sabally

Azurá Stevens

Breanna Stewart

Brittney Sykes

Alyssa Thomas

Courtney Vandersloot

Courtney Williams

Jackie Young

Unrivaled, founded by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, is set to debut in January in Miami.

The league aims to provide top-tier WNBA players with a lucrative alternative to playing overseas during the offseason, offering high salaries.

Unrivaled is reported to offer the highest average salaries in women’s professional sports history, with every player earning at least six figures. Players will also receive equity in the league.

According to Sports Business Journal, the average salary for players in Unrivaled is expected to be around $250,000, far surpassing the current WNBA salaries where the 2024 minimum base salary is $64,150 and the supermax cap is $241,984.

