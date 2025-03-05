A'ja Wilson drops 5-word reaction on Lebron James crossing 50,000 NBA career points

On Tuesday, Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson gave LeBron James his flowers as he reached a new milestone. The King crossed 50,000 NBA career points during the Lakers' matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Wilson dropped a congratulatory note on this huge achievement as she posted a story on social media.

Sharing a graphic of James on her Instagram story, Wilson commended the 40-year-old on reaching another milestone. Captioning the story with a short message, the reigning WNBA MVP dropped a five-worded reaction:

"THAT'S A LOT OF BUCKETS," she wrote, tagging LeBron James.

A'ja Wilson congratulates LeBron James on Instagram for reaching 50,000 points

The Los Angeles Lakers star crossed the 50,000-point threshold on Tuesday night as the Purple and Gold secured a resounding 136-115 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans 136-115. James reached the milestone by sinking a three-pointer in the first quarter as he became the first player in NBA history to reach this landmark.

Lebron dropped 35 points, collected eight rebounds and dished out seven assists on a special night as his performance earned the Lakers their seventh victory in a row. The former Cavaliers star also averaged a 55.6% field goal percentage while also converting 50% of his 3-point attempts. Teammate Luka Doncic also had a great night with the Slovenia recording 30 points and 15 assists against the Pelicans.

LeBron James' 50,000 points sees him widen the gap on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who sits second on the list with a total of 44,149 career points.

LeBron James once gave a "crazy" reaction to "lil sis" A'ja Wilson's 40-point game

A'ja Wilson and LeBron James share a supportive relationship, with the former congratulating the Lakers star on Tuesday. However, this tradition of congratulating one another has been going on for some time now, with the King giving the reigning WNBA MVP her flowers after her 40-point game on Aug. 27.

In a game against the Dallas Wings, the former Gamecocks star dropped 42 points, earning her the reaction of LeBron James, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to give a verdict on his "lil sis'" performance:

"Lil sis going crazy right now!!!! @_ajawilson22," he wrote commending her performance.

Wilson notched up the 42 points in 37 minutes while going 16-22 from within the arch. The star also converted 10 free throws while collecting six rebounds and providing two assists.

However, despite her stellar performance, the Aces couldn't take home the win as Satou Sabally and Natasha Howard guided their team to a 93-90 win at the College Park Center.

