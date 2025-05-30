A'ja Wilson can't hide true Kelsey Plum feelings as 2x WNBA champ returns to old stomping grounds

A'ja Wilson didn't hold back her true feelings on her former teammate, Kelsey Plum, ahead of their matchup. The Las Vegas Aces will take on the LA Sparks at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday.

Uninterrupted shared a video on Instagram featuring a brief interview of the reigning WNBA MVP. Wilson expressed her thoughts on facing Plum.

"It's always KP," Wilson said. "She just had a mentality of like, 'I just want to do better. I want to be the best.' So I am grateful to be her teammate, was her teammate. I am excited to see her again, she won us two championships here, so obviously we are going to give everything we can, the energy, the positive vibes towards her."

Wilson also highlighted that Friday will be just another Aces-Sparks game, but she's excited to be part of it.

Plum played a pivotal role during her time with the Aces. She started her professional career with San Antonio Stars, which moved to Las Vegas in 2018.

The three-time All-Star helped the Aces win back-to-back championships in 2022 and 2023 before starting a new chapter with the Sparks last offseason.

A'ja Wilson joins Nike in its latest campaign

A'ja Wilson has been making headlines in the sneaker world following the release of her signature sneaker line, the Nike A'One. It was released on May 6, and the Aces star has been busy promoting it.

Wilson joined the sportswear giants in its latest campaign catered to kids. According to Thursday's press release, the three-time WNBA MVP was named among the inaugural global athletes in Nike's multiyear collaboration with LEGO.

The partnership aims to merge the LEGO world with Nike's legacy in sports and inspire kids to be be active on and off the court.

"I have loved playing with LEGO bricks since I was a kid and know that my creativity and play helped me not only in sports but also at school and in life," Wilson said in the press release. "I’m thrilled to be part of this partnership with Nike and the LEGO Group and know we can help to make a positive impact with kids and adults alike."

Wilson is enjoying a strong start to the new WNBA season. She is averaging 20.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, leading her team to victory in two of its first four regular-season matchups.

