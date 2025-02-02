A'ja Wilson makes feelings known on Luka Doncic - Anthony Davis' stunning midnight trade 

Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson made her feelings known on the shock NBA trade between Dallas Mavericks and LA Lakers as they reportedly swapped their stars Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis.

Wilson took to Threads to share her reaction to the blockbuster move.

"NBA said ‘hold my beer’ to our free agency shenanigans 😂😂😂" Wilson wrote.

The news of the trade broke out on Saturday night and sent shockwaves in the NBA community.

As reported by Shams Charania, the Lakers acquired Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris from the Mavericks in exchange for Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick. It's a three-way deal that also includes the Utah Jazz.

The NBA blockbuster trade added to the shocking trades taking place in the WNBA, which is what A'ja Wilson referred to with her post on Threads. The reigning MVP previously took to the platform to share her reaction to the many moves being made in the WNBA.

"Just gonna wait til scout to see where everybody at! Causeeee I can’t keep up 😅" Wilson wrote.

The most recent blockbuster trade during the WNBA free agency was the three-team deal between the Phoenix Mercury, Dallas Wings and the Indiana Fever, which featured Satou Sabally, Kalani Brown, NaLyssa Smith and Sophie Cunningham on the move.

Another blockbuster trade is the three-team deal that sent A'ja Wilson's championship teammate Kelsey Plum to the Los Angeles Sparks while Jewell Loyd is set to take her place with the Las Vegas Aces.

A'ja Wilson remains silent on star teammates' exit from Aces

A'ja Wilson's former teammate, Kelsey Plum, took to Instagram on Friday to share a heartfelt farewell post as she's set to join the Los Angeles Sparks for the 2025 WNBA season.

Plum shared an emotional video featuring moments of her time in Vegas as she thanked the Aces and fans for "an incredible journey."

The post was flooded with comments from her Aces teammates, fans and other WNBA stars, but A'ja Wilson's name was missing. The six-time WNBA All-Star has also not yet publicly shared her reaction to parting ways with her championship teammate and friend.

Wilson and Kelsey Plum have been together at the Las Vegas Aces since Wilson was drafted first overall by the team in 2018. The duo was integral to the Aces' clinching back-to-back championships in 2022 and 2023, and the upcoming WNBA season will be the first time they play on different teams in the league.

