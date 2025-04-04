  • home icon
  • A'ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier lead WNBA stars in celebrating Allisha Gray’s stunning engagement news

A'ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier lead WNBA stars in celebrating Allisha Gray’s stunning engagement news

By Orlando Silva
Modified Apr 04, 2025 16:27 GMT
Congratulations message poured in as Allisha Gray got engaged (Image credit: Imagn)
Congratulations message poured in as Allisha Gray got engaged (Image credit: Imagn)

Atlanta Dream veteran Allisha Gray became engaged to Tim Mangum Jr. on March 29. The Knot's Instagram page shared the news on Friday, sparking plenty of reactions from Gray's colleagues and friends.

The Knot shared a series of pictures of the couple and the scene Mangum set up for the proposal.

The news excited plenty of WNBA stars, including Satou Sabally and Cameron Brink, who liked the post.

Satou Sabally and Cameron Brink liked the post (IG/theknot)
Sabally and Brink liked the post (IG/theknot)

Others went further and added comments to celebrate Allisha Gray and her now-fiance. A'ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier and Courtney Williams were some of the players who congratulated the guard.

Wilson's comment (IG/theknot)
Wilson's comment (IG/theknot)
Collier's message (IG/theknot)
Collier's message (IG/theknot)
Williams' comment (IG/theknot)
Williams' comment (IG/theknot)

Lexie Hull, Jordin Canada and Skylar Diggins-Smith joined the celebrations.

Hull's comment (IG/theknot)
Hull's comment (IG/theknot)
Canada shared a message (IG/theknot)
Canada shared a message (IG/theknot)
Diggins-Smith congratulated the couple (IG/theknot)
Diggins-Smith congratulated the couple (IG/theknot)

Mangum told Sarah Hanlon of The Knot that he needed to be careful when putting together this surprise for Gray. The Texas State University alum, who holds a Master's degree in psychology, came up with a detailed plan to get Gray to attend a fake photoshoot.

“I had to be really creative because she is impossible to surprise,” Mangum said. “I had to really think outside the box.”

Allisha Gray was surprised when she entered the room before realizing the photo shoot wasn't for a cover magazine but for her marriage proposal.

“I saw rose petals on the ground and I thought, ‘What kind of photoshoot is this?’” the guard said.
They went back and forth about whether Gray should get her nails done, which she eventually did.

How did Allisha Gray and her fiance, Tim Mangum Jr., meet?

This love story can be credited to one of Allisha Gray's best friends in college, the reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson. They were teammates during their time with the South Carolina Gamecocks. One of Wilson's friends lived with Mangum, which was the start of their friendship.

"A'ja and I FaceTimed a lot, and Allisha would be in the room because they were besties. She was always around," Mangum said.

Wilson served as a matchmaker for Mangum and Gray, who initially thought the center was interested in Tim.

"She showed me a picture of him and asked if I thought he was cute," Gray said. "I thought she was asking for her, but it was really for me."

They started a relationship and many years later, they are set to tie the knot.

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.
He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.

Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career.

