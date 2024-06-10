A'ja Wilson scripted history during the Las Vegas Aces' game against the LA Sparks. The reigning WNBA Finals MVP dropped yet another monster stat line, totaling 31 points, eight rebounds, five assists and six blocks, although her effort went in vain in a 96-92 loss. Wilson overtook the legendary Diana Taurasi's record for consecutive 20-point games as the Aces’ star pushed her run to 14 games.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Here's a closer look at the WNBA players with the most consecutive 20-point games.

Most consecutive 20+ points games in WNBA history

#1. A'ja Wilson

Her streak began with 23 points on Aug. 28. Since then, the superstar has had six 30-point games in that stretch, and her lowest total was 21 points on May 21 against the Phoenix Mercury.

#2. Diana Taurasi

Diana Taurasi held the record for most consecutive 20+ games in the WNBA for 17 years. Taurasi went 13 games with 20+ scores between July 22, 2006, and May 19, 2007, while playing for the Phoenix Mercury.

Expand Tweet

#3. Breanna Stewart

With the Seattle Strom, Breanna Stewart went on a scoring run and recorded 12 consecutive games with 20+ scores between June 29, 2017, and Aug. 5, 2017.

A 3-way tie for 4th place

Three players have enjoyed a streak of 11 consecutive games with 20+ scores: Cynthia Cooper-Dyke, Maya Moore and Arike Ogunbowale.

Cooper-Dyke achieved the feat of 11 consecutive 20+ score games from Aug. 17, 1998, and June 30, 1999, while Moore did so between June 27, 2015, and Aug. 1, 2015.

Ogunbowale has a chance to climb up the list as she currently has a streak of 11 consecutive WNBA games with 20+ scores. Interestingly, Ogunbowale also enjoyed a dominant 11-game stretch between Aug. 10, 2019, and Sept. 8, 2019.

Both Wilson and Ogunbowale have a chance to elongate their streaks. With the way the two are playing, it is likely that they will add more 20+ points games to their resume.

How much further can A'ja Wilson stretch her lead after entering unchartered territory?