Watch: Leading MVP candidate A'ja Wilson avoids major injury scare after nasty fall on the court vs Sparks

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jun 10, 2024 06:52 GMT
Phoenix Mercury v Las Vegas Aces
A'ja Wilson scored 31 points against LA Sparks on Sunday.

Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson gave WNBA fans a major injury scare during their game against LA Sparks on June 9. During Sunday's primetime WNBA game between the Aces and Sparks at the Cryto.com Arena in LA, A'ja Wilson took a tough fall and looked in visible pain after the incident.

The scary incident transpired late in the third quarter with Aces trailing 57-67. Wilson drove toward the basket from the right and found a rotating Cameron Brink as the resistance on her way to the rim. Wilson banged with Brink when she got her shot away but fell down hard on the court.

As soon as Wilson sustained the nasty fall, the players gathered around the Aces superstar to check on her. Wilson stayed on the floor for a long time and looked in excruciating pain. She grimaced with agony before the Aces players covered her with a towel.

After catching her breath briefly and battling the initial shock, Wilson stood up and the crowd inside the arena greeted the Aces superstar with resounding applause.

Wilson enjoyed another superb game from the individual standpoint but the Las Vegas Aces ended up losing the game, 96-92. It was the Aces' second defeat in a row.

A'ja Wilson dropped 31 points against LA Sparks

A'ja Wilson made major history on Sunday. The reigning Finals MVP became the first player in WNBA history to record 14 consecutive games with 20+ points.

Wilson extended that run as she dropped 31 points in 37:13 minutes against the LA Sparks on Sunday. Along with her 31 points, Wilson also grabbed eight rebounds and registered six blocks in the game. Her effort went in vain as the Aces couldn't pull off a win in LA.

Meanwhile, A'ja Wilson is having a historic season so far in the WNBA. The 27-year-old has been in sizzling form and is notching one milestone after another with her consistent performances.

Wilson is leading the league in scoring with 28.3 points per game. She is also leading the league in rebounds with 11.8 boards per game. She jointly leads the league in blocks and is averaging 3 blocks per game.

Despite Wilson's phenomenal individual effort, the defending WNBA champions are still finding their feet this season. After the loss against LA Sparks on Sunday, the Aces slipped to 5-4 on the season.

