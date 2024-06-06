A'ja Wilson scripts WNBA history with outrageous stat line in Las Vegas Aces' win over Dallas Wings

Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson dazzled with a performance for the ages on Wednesday. Wilson, 27, etched her name in history by dropping a monstrous stat line against the Dallas Wings, becoming the first player in WNBA history to record 35+ points, 10+ rebounds and 5+ steals in a game.

The 2023 WNBA Finals MVP tormented the Dallas Wings. Wilson scored 36 points and added 12 rebounds, including seven on the defensive end, to her impressive stat sheet.

During her 33:33 minutes on the floor, Wilson also had six steals and one block shot. The reigning Finals MVP shot an efficient 68.2% from the field and went 15-22 from the floor. She also converted her only 3-point attempt and finished with 5-6 from the free throw line.

Thanks to Wilson's offensive outburst, the Las Vegas Aces registered a comfortable 95-81 road win to improve to 5-2 on the season.

Phenomenal start to 2024 WNBA season for A'ja Wilson

A'ja Wilson began the 2024 WNBA season from where she had left off in the 2023 NBA Finals. After securing the Finals MVP honor, Wilson entered the ongoing season with a ton of confidence and has been on a tear.

With veteran point guard Chelsea Gray out with injury, Wilson has shouldered the responsibility of leading the Las Vegas Aces from the front. After seven games, she's averaging career highs of 27.9 points, 12.7 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game on 51.3% shooting.

Putting more context behind her sensational performances this season, the Las Vegas Aces superstar is averaging 27.9 points and 12.7 rebounds this season, which is historic. That's because no player in WNBA history has averaged 25 points and 10 rebounds in a season.

If she continues to wreak havoc, the Las Vegas superstar is on course to shatter and create numerous records. Vegas fans will hope that she continues to sizzle and helps the franchise to a three-peat.

The Las Vegas Aces and A'ja Wilson will next be in action against the Seattle Storm on Friday.