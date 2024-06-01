Watch: A'ja Wilson shares wholesome moment with fan who wanted to meet Aces star for her birthday 

A'ja Wilson recently shared a heartwarming moment with a fan who wanted to meet the WNBA superstar on her birthday. Wilson is recognized as one of the top players in the WNBA. She possesses elite defensive prowess to her sheer dominance at the rim, and she has certainly made quite the name for herself.

Besides being one of the best players in her league, the basketball star is also a part of one of the most dominant teams in the WNBA, the Las Vegas Aces. In the 24-25 season, the defending champions are 4-2 so far.

Despite losing her recent game against Atlanta Dream, A’ja Wilson made sure to make the day of a young fan who wanted to meet her on her birthday. The video was shared by the official X account of the WNBA:

A'ja Wilson opens up about shooting commercial featuring Michael Jordan

A’ja Wilson was part of the elite roster of athletes that were included in the new Gatorade's "Is It In You?" campaign. The WNBA superstar was featured alongside Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark, track star Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.

The new Gatorade commercial is 60 seconds long and is narrated by NBA legend Michael Jordan. The WNBA star couldn't hold her excitement when the brand told her about the concept that they were going with. She said:

"I can’t even voice to you how I’m so excited that we’re taking it back to the vintage, like the old school, the ones that we really grew up on.

"Being a 90s kid, growing up and seeing MJ, seeing all the other athletes, and now to finally be in it and be a part of a commercial that I used to watch, and now I’m going to be a part of the family as a whole, it’s been super exciting."

Watch the commercial below:

