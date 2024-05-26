Watch: Heavyweight showdown between Caitlin Clark and A'ja Wilson draws boxing legend Floyd Mayweather to courtside

The much-awaited first meeting between Indiana Fever prized rookie Caitlin Clark and back-to-back WNBA champion A'ja Wilson on Saturday drew a large crowd that included retired undefeated boxing world champion Floyd Mayweather, Jr.

'Money' was spotted with his companions courtside at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas as Clark paid her first visit against Wilson and the Aces.

Check out Mayweather catching the game between the Fever and Aces in the clip below:

By being at courtside, Mayweather, 47, who retired with an undefeated record of 50-0, saw the Aces dominate the visiting Fever.

Following a slow start that had them trailing, 28-24, in the opening quarter, the defending WNBA champions picked up things significantly in the succeeding frames. They outscored Indiana, 75-52, to pull away for the 99-80 victory.

Wilson was dominant, finishing with 29 points and 15 rebounds in 31 minutes as she led the Aces to their third win in four matches to date this season.

Caitlin Clark, meanwhile, struggled with her offense, going 2-of-8 from the field for eight points, with her two field goals coming from three-point land. She had seven assists and five rebounds in 29 minutes but had six turnovers.

With the loss, the Fever slumped to a 1-6 on the season.

A'ja Wilson happy with team defense in win over Caitlin Clark and Fever

A'ja Wilson was dominant in the Las Vegas Aces' 99-80 victory at home on Saturday against Caitlin Clark and the visiting Indiana Fever but gave credit to their team defense that allowed them to go and win.

The Aces bucked a slow start before steam-rolling to defeat the Fever for their third win in four games in the young WNBA season.

It also came on the heels of their first defeat of the season on Tuesday at the hands of the Phoenix Mercury, 98-88.

Following their win over Caitlin Clark and the Fever, Wilson spoke about the defensive effort they put in the game, which she said made all the difference.

The 27-year-old All-Star said by way of the Associated Press:

"We actually played [defense]. I feel like in the past games, we didn't want it. It was just like we thought we could out-score (the opponents), and this league is too good to do that. So I think tonight we actually wanted to play defense, and I think that loss against Phoenix kind of woke us up, so it didn't matter who we played this weekend."

The 80 points they gave up to the Fever tied the lowest they have given up this season. They also forced Indiana to 12 turnovers, six of which were charged to Caitlin Clark.

For the game, Wilson finished with 29 points and 15 rebounds.

The Aces next play on the road against the Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday.