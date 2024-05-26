Aces coach Becky Hammon sheds light on controversial 'black and white stuff' comment regarding Caitlin Clark

as Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon moved to explain her side further after her "black and white thing' comments over the Caitlin Clark issue made headlines.

Addressing the matter about how rookie Clark's immense popularity is creating a divide among those in the WNBA and how it is related to race, the Aces coach and their team's star A'ja Wilson said there is no such thing from the way they see it.

Becky Hammon said:

"We love Caitilin Clark and the narrative of everybody hating on Caitlin Clark, and even the Black and White thing, knock it off. It's not there. It's not there. So shut down the noise. And by the way, what is she, 22? She's a 22-year-old woman, with a lot of pressure. She's not perfect, she's a rookie in this league. Back off."

Hammon's comments made headlines after, particularly the 'black and white' part, prompting her to clear things up in a press conference this weekend.

"It's construed as some of our minority black and brown women are hating on her because she's white and that is not the case... It's not about Caitlin. She's done stuff that no man or woman, Black or White, has ever done in college basketball. Give that woman her flowers.

"But what it does is, it has highlighted how Black and Brown greatness has not been celebrated or valued as much. That's what I was talking about."

The Clark issue continues to rage on with a lot of quarters chiming in with varying takes. And it is not only WNBA players who have been involved as sports and media personalities like LeBron James, Charles Barkley, Sunny Hostin, and Jemele Hill have also given their opinions on it.

Becky Hammon and Las Vegas Aces continue to grind

Becky Hammon and the back-to-back WNBA champions Las Vegas Aces continue to grind amid the noise surrounding Caitlin Clark.

The Aces have started their campaign strong, winning their first two games before slumping to their first defeat in their last game on Tuesday, losing to the Phoenix Mercury, 98-88.

But the Las Vegas Aces did bounce back as they defeated Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever 99-80 to improve to 3-1 on the season.

A'ja Wilson is leading the way for her team with averages of 24.3 points, 12 rebounds, 2.7 blocks, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 33 minutes.

She is supported by Jackie Young with norms of 22.7 points, 8.3 assists, seven rebounds and 2.3 steals while Kelsey Plum has been steady for 21 points, five assists and 1.7 steals.

The Aces are looking to win their third straight WNBA title under Becky Hammon, which would see them join the Houston Comets as the only teams to achieve such feat.