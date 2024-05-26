Caitlin Clark stats tonight (May 25): Fever rookie faces tough night against defending champions Aces

Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark had it tough against the defending WNBA champions Las Vegas Aces on the road on Saturday as her team lost 99-80.

The top overall pick in this year's WNBA Draft, the 22-year-old former Iowa standout played 29 minutes and finished with eight points, seven assists, five rebounds and a steal.

However, Clark struggled once again with her shots, going 2-of-8 from the field, while also being forced to six miscues. The defeat dropped the Fever to 1-6 for the season after winning their first game on Friday over the LA Sparks.

With their scoring leader struggling, Kelsey Mitchell led the way for the Fever, finishing with 16 points. She was followed by Temi Fagbenle with 13 points and Aaliyah Boston and Lexie Hull, who had 12 points apiece.

For the Aces, All-Star A'ja Wilson dominated with a double-double of 29 points and 15 rebounds. Jackie Young had 22 points and six assists, while Kelsey Plum finished with 20 points and seven assists.

Next for Cailtlin Clark and the Fever is a home game on Thursday against the Seattle Storm.

College coach happy to see former players Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin play in the WNBA

The former coach of Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin at the University of Iowa, Lisa Bluder, is happy to see her Hawkeyes wards live out their dream of playing in the WNBA.

Bluder was courtside in Las Vegas on Saturday to see Clark and Martin play their first game against each other in the pros after a stellar run together in Iowa. Martin's Aces beat Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever.

Right before the game, Bluder, 63, shared her excitement and sense of pride to see her former players showcase their skills on a bigger stage. She said (by way of ESPN):

"It's pretty cool they all get to be on the court at the time tonight. Whenever you see somebody reach their dream, it's so satisfying to think you might have some small part to do with it. It's the best feeling in the world. It's why we do this."

Caitlin Clark was selected first overall in this year's WNBA Draft after a stellar collegiate career in Iowa, where she rewrote a number of NCAA basketball records while building a large following for herself, which has spilled over now that she's in the WNBA.

This season, she has been good for 15.4 points, 6.3 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 32 minutes for the Fever (1-6). Martin, meanwhile, was selected in the second round, and 18th overall, by the two-time defending WNBA champions Aces (3-1). She has played in three games so far, averaging five points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 21 minutes.

Right before their first WNBA clash, the two shared a hug on the court.