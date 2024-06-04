"Not for the weak": A'ja Wilson has honest advice for fans after getting her upper lip threaded 

WNBA star A'ja Wilson delivered some cold honesty for fans with a particularly gnarly beauty treatment in a recent social media post. The Las Vegas Aces forward went one step further and outlined how she had her upper lip threaded, giving more awareness to something that might seem terrifying.

Wilson, known for her prowess on the basketball court and her down-to-earth personality off it, shared a selfie on her Instagram story, post-threading session.

Alongside the video, she wrote:

"Upper lip threading is NOT for the weak !!! Omfg," on Instagram.

A'ja Wilson on her IG story

When Wilson shared her story, she didn't gloss over the often painful truth of such options, opting instead, to keep it real with her followers. Her openness was a nice departure for many fans to see, dispelling the notion that celebrities are super-beings immune from the same daily annoyances and worries as the rest of us.

Trending

A'ja Wilson makes fan's birthday wish come true in heartwarming encounter

The WNBA superstar recently made one young fan's birthday an unforgettable experience, showcasing her heart of gold off the court. The Las Vegas Ace forward's heartwarming meeting with a die-hard fan exemplifies her ability to change lives away from the field.

Despite losing against the Atlanta Dream on Friday, Wilson made sure to make one little girl's day as the young fan wanted to meet her on her birthday. The video was shared by the WNBA's official X/Twitter account:

" All this fan wanted for her birthday was to meet A’ja Wilson, and A’ja made sure that wish came true," the tweeted by the WNBA read.

Expand Tweet

On top of her off-the-court moments, Wilson has registered stellar stats for the Las Vegas Aces on the court this season. The champions of the last two WNBA seasons (2022 and 2023), the Aces have had a modest start with a 4-2 record so far.

That domination on the court is exemplified in the fact that Wilson is second in the league in scoring, averaging 26.5 points per game, and at the very top in rebounding with 12.5 boards per game.

Expand Tweet

For her efforts in May, A'ja Wilson won the WNBA's Western Conference Player of the Month award.

The Las Vegas Aces are on the road next to face the Dallas Wings at College Park Center on Wednesday.