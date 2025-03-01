A'ja Wilson puts $494,400 star in the spotlight for Nike’s next drop 

In February, Nike and reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson debuted the all-new Nike A'One, her first signature shoe. Wilson debuted the sneakers during the NBA's All-Star Weekend in San Francisco.

Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo, who Wilson has reportedly been dating, wore it during the Heat's Feb. 7 game against the Brooklyn Nets.

However, according to Wilson, the next colorway may not be revealed by her or Adebayo, but by her longtime friend and former college roommate, Allisha Gray.

"Lish might gotta debut the next colorway, lolol," Wilson wrote on Threads on Friday.

Along with the post, she shared some emojis expressing her love for Gray.

A'ja Wilson (@aja22wilson) - Threads

The Nike A'One is expected to be released in May, which coincides with the start of the WNBA season. Wilson and the Aces tip off their season on May 17 against the New York Liberty.

"Vegas will forever be my home," - A'ja Wilson wants to stay with the Las Vegas Aces for the rest of her career

The upcoming WNBA season is expected to be a big one for A'Ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces. After coming up short of becoming just the second WNBA team in league history to three-peat, Wilson told Time Magazine in February that the regret is the hardest part, but losing is part of the game.

Heading into the 2025 WNBA season, Wilson knows that fans are eager to see how the Aces respond after being eliminated by the New York Liberty in the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs.

While the era of player empowerment that's swept across the NBA has left some fans wondering whether Wilson could go to another team, the reigning MVP has no plans of leaving Las Vegas.

She talked about her future and made it clear that she wants to stay with the Aces for the remainder of her career.

"I don't want to (leave)," Wilson said. "That's more of a front-office question, but Vegas will forever be my home. I was their first draft pick ever of the franchise, so they really brought me in. And the things that we've done — straight out the gate, we set the standard for the league to follow, and we put a lot of other franchises in the league on their heels.

"If I could retire an Ace, I would love to. I don't see myself putting on any different jersey."

With Las Vegas looking to cement its place atop the WNBA again, it will be interesting to see how things play out in the 2025 season for Wilson, wearing her all-new A'Ones, and the team.

